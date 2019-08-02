Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 8/5-8/8

Aug. 2, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 8/5-8/8The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Aug. 5-9. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Monday, Aug. 5 - Actress Shannen Doherty ("BH90210"); actresses Sistine Stallone and Corinne Foxx ("47 Meters Down: Uncaged"); a performance by John Fogerty

Tuesday, Aug. 6 - Singer Mariah Carey; author Linsey Davis ("One Big Heart"); author Candace Bushnell ("Is There Still Sex in the City?"); a performance by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Actors Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen ("The Peanut Butter Falcon"); author Marty Smith ("Never Settle"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, Aug. 8 - Actor Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora"); actress Sherri Shepherd ("Brian Banks"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Aug. 9 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Keith Urban; actor William Shatner; host John Quiñones ("What Would You Do?")



