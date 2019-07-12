Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 7/15-7/19

Jul. 12, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 7/15-7/19The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of July 15-19. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Monday, July 15 - Actor Seth Rogen and director Jon Favreau ("The Lion King"); host Joel McHale ("Card Sharks"); a performance by lovelytheband

Tuesday, July 16 - Professional strongman Eddie Hall, Brian Shaw, Robert Oberst ("The Strongest Man in History"); a performance by Morgxn

Wednesday, July 17 - Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 18 - Comedian Billy Eichner ("The Lion King"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, July 19 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Blink-182


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Meet the Cast of Broadway's Upcoming Revival Of WEST SIDE STORY!
  • Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over the Role of Zoe in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Chilina Kennedy And Sasson Gabay in THE BAND'S VISIT
  • Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh Will Lead MY FAIR LADY National Tour

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup