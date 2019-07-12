Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 7/15-7/19
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of July 15-19. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Highlights of the week include the following:Monday, July 15 - Actor Seth Rogen and director Jon Favreau ("The Lion King"); host Joel McHale ("Card Sharks"); a performance by lovelythebandTuesday, July 16 - Professional strongman Eddie Hall, Brian Shaw, Robert Oberst ("The Strongest Man in History"); a performance by MorgxnWednesday, July 17 - Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonThursday, July 18 - Comedian Billy Eichner ("The Lion King"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonFriday, July 19 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Blink-182