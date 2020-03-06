Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 3/9-3/14
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of March 9-14. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT), on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, March 9 - Actor Nick Offerman ("Devs"); shark Daymond John ("Powershift"); author Glennon Doyle ("Untamed"); actor KJ Apa ("I Still Believe")
Tuesday, March 10 - Actor John Krasinski ("A Quiet Place Part II"); actor Boris Kodjoe ("ESSENCE Full Circle Festival"); actress Jameela Jamil ("Mira, Royal Detective")
Wednesday, March 11 - Rapper and comedian Dave Burd ("Dave"); author Brian Greene ("Until the End of Time"); a performance by Carly Pearce & Michael Ray
Thursday, March 12 - Actors Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton & Ashley Williams ("Motherland: Fort Salem"); cooking with chef Richard Blais; a performance by Lauv; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Actress Emily Blunt ("A Quiet Place Part II"); actress Grace VanderWaal ("Stargirl"); a performance by Matthew Morrison
Saturday, March 14- Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; nutritionist Maya Feller on immune boosting foods; stylist Laura Pritchard on winter fashion hacks
