Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 3/9-3/14

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of March 9-14. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT), on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Actor Nick Offerman ("Devs"); shark Daymond John ("Powershift"); author Glennon Doyle ("Untamed"); actor KJ Apa ("I Still Believe")- Actor John Krasinski ("A Quiet Place Part II"); actor Boris Kodjoe ("ESSENCE Full Circle Festival"); actress Jameela Jamil ("Mira, Royal Detective")- Rapper and comedian Dave Burd ("Dave"); author Brian Greene ("Until the End of Time"); a performance by Carly Pearce & Michael Ray- Actors Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton & Ashley Williams ("Motherland: Fort Salem"); cooking with chef Richard Blais; a performance by Lauv; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson- Actress Emily Blunt ("A Quiet Place Part II"); actress Grace VanderWaal ("Stargirl"); a performance by Matthew Morrison- Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; nutritionist Maya Feller on immune boosting foods; stylist Laura Pritchard on winter fashion hacks