Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 3/9-3/13

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of March 9-13. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT), on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Actress Kristen Bell ("Hello Bello"); astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson & author Ann Druyan ("Cosmos: Possible Worlds")- Actor Boris Kodjoe ("ESSENCE Full Circle Festival"); "The Bachelor" Breakdown with "The Bachelorette" star Wells Adams; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson- Actor Nick Offerman ("Devs"); "The Bachelor" Breakdown with "The Bachelorette" star Wells AdamsActress Nia Long ("The Banker"); a performance by the cast of "Come from Away"- Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt ("The Gift of Forgiveness"); reality stars Damian and Giannina ("Love is Blind"); plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn on skincare tips for men