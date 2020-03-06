Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 3/9-3/13
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of March 9-13. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT), on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, March 9 - Actress Kristen Bell ("Hello Bello"); astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson & author Ann Druyan ("Cosmos: Possible Worlds")
Tuesday, March 10 - Actor Boris Kodjoe ("ESSENCE Full Circle Festival"); "The Bachelor" Breakdown with "The Bachelorette" star Wells Adams; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, March 11 - Actor Nick Offerman ("Devs"); "The Bachelor" Breakdown with "The Bachelorette" star Wells Adams
Thursday, March 12 - Actress Nia Long ("The Banker"); a performance by the cast of "Come from Away"
Friday, March 13 - Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt ("The Gift of Forgiveness"); reality stars Damian and Giannina ("Love is Blind"); plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn on skincare tips for men
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 3/9-3/14
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, March 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, March 9 - Actress Kristen Bell ("Hello Bello"); astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson & author Ann Druyan ("Cosmos: Possible Worlds")
Tuesday, March 10 - Actor Boris Kodjoe ("ESSENCE Full Circle Festival"); "The Bachelor" Breakdown with "The Bachelorette" star Wells Adams; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, March 11 - Actor Nick Offerman ("Devs"); "The Bachelor" Breakdown with "The Bachelorette" star Wells Adams
Thursday, March 12 - Actress Nia Long ("The Banker"); a performance by the cast of "Come from Away"
Friday, March 13 - Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt ("The Gift of Forgiveness"); reality stars Damian and Giannina ("Love is Blind"); plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn on skincare tips for men