Scoop: Upcoming Guests on DAILY POP on E!, 5/13-5/17

E! brings fans even more custom content when and where they are watching with the introduction of new live daytime broadcast series, "Daily Pop."

Hosted by Pop culture personalities Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester, the program delivers fun, insightful and relatable conversations centered around the biggest, most fascinating Pop culture stories of the day.

"Daily Pop" airs weekdays at 12p ET/PT on E!

Monday, May 13 - Paris Hilton on her new single and music video "Best Friend's Ass"

Tuesday, May 14 - Chad Michael Murray on "Riverdale's" season finale

Wednesday, May 15 - TLC and Nelly on their upcoming tour

Thursday, May 16 - Panel Discussion of the Day's Headlines.

Friday, May 17 - Weekend Preview of the Hottest Entertainment Events

Listings are subject to change.

**Denotes changes or additions.





