Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/1-6/7
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, June 1
- Saturday Sessions: Cast of 'Hadestown'
- The Dish: Chef Melissa Perello Monday, June 3
- Elizabeth Gilbert, author of City of Girls
- Gayle King interviews Choir Boy's Jeremy Pope, Tony Award nominee for best actor in a play Tuesday, June 4
- Jim DeRogatis, author of Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly Wednesday, June 5
- Wajahat Ali, TED talk on "The Case for Having Children" Thursday, June 6
- James Corden, host of the Tony Awards Friday, June 7
- TBD
