Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/1-6/7

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Saturday, June 1- Saturday Sessions: Cast of 'Hadestown'- The Dish: Chef Melissa Perello

Monday, June 3- Elizabeth Gilbert, author of City of Girls- Gayle King interviews Choir Boy's Jeremy Pope, Tony Award nominee for best actor in a play

Tuesday, June 4- Jim DeRogatis, author of Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly

Wednesday, June 5- Wajahat Ali, TED talk on "The Case for Having Children"

Thursday, June 6- James Corden, host of the Tony Awards





Friday, June 7- TBD