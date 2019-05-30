Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/1-6/7

May. 30, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/1-6/7Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.


Saturday, June 1
- Saturday Sessions: Cast of 'Hadestown'
- The Dish: Chef Melissa Perello

Monday, June 3
- Elizabeth Gilbert, author of City of Girls
- Gayle King interviews Choir Boy's Jeremy Pope, Tony Award nominee for best actor in a play

Tuesday, June 4
- Jim DeRogatis, author of Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly

Wednesday, June 5
- Wajahat Ali, TED talk on "The Case for Having Children"

Thursday, June 6
- James Corden, host of the Tony Awards

Friday, June 7
- TBD


  Scoop: ABC News' '20/20' Features Interview With Abby Hernandez, New Hampshire Teen Abducted in 2013 - Saturday, June 1, 2019
  Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on CBS 5/30 – 6/7
  Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 5/30-6/7
  Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 6/1-6/7
  Scoop: Coming Up on SESAME STREET in June on HBO
  Scoop: Coming Up on GENTLEMAN JACK in June on HBO

