Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 5/13-5/17
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell, and John Dickerson deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Monday, May 13
- Jeff Daniels, actor in Broadway's To Kill A Mockingbird
- Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), author of Sacred Duty: A Soldier's Tour at Arlington National Cemetery
Tuesday, May 14
- Jim Sciutto, author of The Shadow War: Inside Russia's and China's Secret Operations to Defeat America
Wednesday, May 15
- TBD
Thursday, May 16
- Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki, actors on The Big Bang Theory
Friday, May 17
- Scott Pelley, author of Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter's Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times
Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 5/13-6/2
Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 5/13-6/2
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 1, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 1, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, May 31, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Monday, May 13
- Jeff Daniels, actor in Broadway's To Kill A Mockingbird
- Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), author of Sacred Duty: A Soldier's Tour at Arlington National Cemetery
Tuesday, May 14
- Jim Sciutto, author of The Shadow War: Inside Russia's and China's Secret Operations to Defeat America
Wednesday, May 15
- TBD
Thursday, May 16
- Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki, actors on The Big Bang Theory
Friday, May 17
- Scott Pelley, author of Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter's Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times