Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 5/13-5/17

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell, and John Dickerson deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.Monday, May 13- Jeff Daniels, actor in Broadway's To Kill A Mockingbird- Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), author of Sacred Duty: A Soldier's Tour at Arlington National CemeteryTuesday, May 14- Jim Sciutto, author of The Shadow War: Inside Russia's and China's Secret Operations to Defeat AmericaWednesday, May 15- TBDThursday, May 16- Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki, actors on The Big Bang TheoryFriday, May 17- Scott Pelley, author of Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter's Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times