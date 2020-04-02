Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 4/4-4/10

Saturday, April 4
- Saturday Sessions: Adeline
- The Dish: Jorge Vallejo
- Profile on Freddie Gillespie Baylor Basketball star

Monday, April 6
- Levar Burton, host of the Levar Burton Reads podcast

Tuesday, April 7
- Oprah Winfrey announces her new book club selection

Wednesday, April 8
- Laurie Santos, host of The Happiness Lab podcast

Thursday, April 9
- Christine Baranski, actress on The Good Fight

Friday, April 10
- TBD




