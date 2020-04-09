Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 4/11-4/17

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

- Saturday Sessions: Craig Finn- The Dish: Apollonia Poilâne- James Hansen, author of Dear Neil Armstrong

- Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

- Madeleine Albright, author of Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir

- Trevor Noah, author of It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood

Thursday, April 16- TBD





Friday, April 17- TBD