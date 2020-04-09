Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 4/11-4/17
Saturday, April 11
- Saturday Sessions: Craig Finn
- The Dish: Apollonia Poilâne
- James Hansen, author of Dear Neil ArmstrongMonday, April 13
- Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)Tuesday, April 14
- Madeleine Albright, author of Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century MemoirWednesday, April 15
- Trevor Noah, author of It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Thursday, April 16
- TBD Friday, April 17
- TBD
