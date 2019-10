Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 10/26-11/1

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.Saturday, October 26- Saturday Sessions: Big Thief- The Dish: Shauna SeverMonday, October 28- Ben Horowitz, CEO of Opsware & author of What You Do Is Who You Are- Cyntoia Brown-Long, "Note to Self" series- Ed O'Keefe, "Three Meals" series in California on the road to 2020Tuesday, October 29- Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York & author of Who Do You Say I Am?- Anthony Mason interviews Allison Moorer, singer-songwriter & author of Blood- David Chang, chef and star of Breakfast, Lunch & DinnerWednesday, October 30- Gayle King interviews Jennifer Aniston & Reese Whitherspoon, actors on The Morning Show- Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New OrleansThursday, October 31- Jamie Yuccas profiles how a Utah children's hospital celebrates HalloweenFriday, November 1- Cynthia Ervio & Leslie Odom Jr., actors in Harriet