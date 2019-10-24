Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 10/26-11/1
Saturday, October 26
- Saturday Sessions: Big Thief
- The Dish: Shauna Sever
Monday, October 28
- Ben Horowitz, CEO of Opsware & author of What You Do Is Who You Are
- Cyntoia Brown-Long, "Note to Self" series
- Ed O'Keefe, "Three Meals" series in California on the road to 2020
Tuesday, October 29
- Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York & author of Who Do You Say I Am?
- Anthony Mason interviews Allison Moorer, singer-songwriter & author of Blood
- David Chang, chef and star of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Wednesday, October 30
- Gayle King interviews Jennifer Aniston & Reese Whitherspoon, actors on The Morning Show
- Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans
Thursday, October 31
- Jamie Yuccas profiles how a Utah children's hospital celebrates Halloween
Friday, November 1
- Cynthia Ervio & Leslie Odom Jr., actors in Harriet
