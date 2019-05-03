Scoop: Upcoming Guests on BUSY TONIGHT, 5/6-5/9

May. 3, 2019  

Scoop: Upcoming Guests on BUSY TONIGHT, 5/6-5/9

E!'s new late night talk show, "Busy Tonight," hosted by actress and New York Times Best Selling author Busy Philipps, and executive produced by Tina Fey, airs every Monday through Thursday at 11:00p ET/PT. "Busy Tonight" features everyone's favorite unfiltered Hollywood best friend giving her hilarious and outspoken opinions on the latest Pop culture stories and trending topics, with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments.

"Busy Tonight" is produced by Little Stranger Inc and Wilshire Studios. Tina Fey, Busy Philipps, Caissie St.Onge, Eric Gurian, Julie Darmody, and David Miner serve as Executive Producers.


Monday, May 6: Retta, NBC's "Good Girls" and singer-songwriter Andrew Bird



Tuesday, May 7: Topher Grace, National Geographic's "The Hot Zone" & actors Angela Kinsey and Joshua Snyder



Wednesday, May 8: Josh Hopkins, ABC's "Whiskey Cavalier" and singer-songwriter Kevin Morby



Thursday, May 9: Tom Ellis and Rachael Harris, Netflix's "Lucifer" & Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, "I Mom So Hard"



"Busy Tonight" airs every Monday through Thursday at 11:00p ET/PT on E!





Listings are subject to change.



**Denotes changes or additions.



