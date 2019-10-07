Scoop: TOY STORY OF TERROR! to Air on ABC - Tuesday, October 22, 2019





Disney•Pixar's "Toy Story OF TERROR!," a spooky tale featuring all of your favorite characters from the "Toy Story" films, airs TUESDAY, OCT. 22 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/16/13)What starts out as a fun road trip for the "Toy Story" gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the trip detours to a roadside motel. After one of the toys goes missing, the others find themselves caught up in a mysterious sequence of events that must be solved before they all suffer the same fate in this "Toy Story OF TERROR!"The cast of "Toy Story OF TERROR!" includes Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Carl Weathers as Combat Carl/Combat Carl Jr., Timothy Dalton as Mr. Pricklepants, Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head, Wallace Shawn as Rex and Kristen Schaal as Trixie."Toy Story OF TERROR!" is produced by Galyn Susman and directed by Angus MacLane. The special is from Disney•Pixar.