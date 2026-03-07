Photos: Jackalope Theatre's THE DRESS-UP PLAY

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out production photos for Jackalope Theatre's world premiere of The Dress-Up Play, running now through March 22 at Broadway Armory Park in Chicago.

Written by Juliet Kang Huneke and directed by Karina Patel, the production marks Jackalope Theatre's first production for young audiences and the launch of its 18th season.

The Dress-Up Play is a new family-friendly production from Jackalope. New friends gather in a bedroom to play dress up. But who gets to wear what? Do our clothes have to match what we look like outside? And what if our outside doesn’t match our inside? Filled with tutus, fake mustaches, scarves and fierce runway walks, The Dress-Up Play is an immersive fashion party for all ages that celebrates self-expression, open-mindedness and the wholeness of everyone.

The cast of The Dress-Up Play includes Keimon Shook, Casey Whisler, Aidan Henri and Jett Parr.

The creative team for The Dress-Up Play includes Juliet Kang Huneke (playwright), Karina Patel (director and new works manager), AJ Links, CSA (casting director), Eric Turner (production manager), Seojung Jang (lighting designer), Newton Schottelkotte (sound designer), Amal Salem (stage manager), Hudson Therriault (accessibility manager), Amira Danan (development director) and Kaiser Ahmed (artistic director).

The performance schedule is Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Check out production photos here! Photo credit: Joel Maisonet Photography

Jett Parr, Keimon Shook and Casey Whisler

Keimon Shook

Keimon Shook and Aidan Henri

Casey Whisler

Keimon Shook, Jett Parr, Casey Whisler and Aidan Henri

Keimon Shook