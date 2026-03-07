Review: LITTLE WOMEN at The Orepheus Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Women is a classic show written by Louisa May Alcott that has been a favorite to many over the years. Orpheus Theatre Company’s production is a reimagination by Katherine Campbell Rossi that breathes a new life into the classic. Rossi stays true to the original but adds new depth to the beloved March family and their story. This reimagined version of the show is based on newly found letters that were written by Louis May Alcott that look at the figure of Jo March as a queer character. So with that being said, Professor Bhaer is a woman. This production runs from March 6th through March 15th at the Historic Rock Ford.

This fabulous production could not have been brought to life without the talented crew who created a beautiful show in a creative way. They used the entire space, making it feel immersive with the characters being in the different corners of the room along with their stage in the front and center of the room. The crew includes Natalie Beckman directing with Julia Chlaifer as stage manager. Katherine Campbell Rossi designed the beautiful costumes and builds with Gianna Miranda providing specialty crochet.Tyler Joseph Rossi designed light and sound along with fight choreography with tech assistance from Jim Bluto Fisher and Taylor Meehan Campbell overseeing Intimacy choreography. Joanna Becker provided the beautiful paintings for Amy March.

When the show opens you are greeted by all four March sisters, Jo played by Elana Kreider, Meg played by Rachel Faust, Beth played by Taylor Meehan Campbell and Amy played by Katherine Campbell Rossi. Each of these actresses are fabulous at bringing each of the March sisters to life and having very large personalities that compliment and clash beautifully. Kreider is wonderfully fiery and passionate as Jo who clashes with Rossi’s wonderfully brash and headstrong Amy. Where Faust is easily maternal and mature as Meg, Campbell is effortlessly kind and soft spoken as Beth. As each of the sisters move through their life, their respective actress evolves with them with ease.

To round out the March family, Christine Nickle and David Richwine portrays Marmee and Mr. March respectively, the nurturing and kind parents. Nickle is fantastic as Marmee, giving her so much warmth and kindness in her delivery of lines. Richwine gives Mr. March a wonderful depth with his strong and gentle delivery, showcasing a true father to multiple strong willed daughters.

This cast would not be complete with out Laurie played by Quentin West, his tutor Mr. Brooke played by Tyler Reppert and Professor Frieda Bhaer played by Erika McCandless. West has great duality as Laurie who balances being kind and endearing when around Jo with the arrogant and somewhat offputting moments when he is around Amy. Reppert easily showcases the kind, thoughtful and protective Mr. Brooke, never once letting a March be alone in a time of need. McCandless is amazing as the blunt and intelligent Professor, they offset Kreider’s fiery and passionate Jo beautifully.

This cast was wonderful at filling the stage and adding depth with their animated silent side conversations. Their chemistry was also very apparent from the second the lights came up, whether it was familial or love, they were wonderfully matched. It made for such a beautiful reimaging of this classic story of this family’s beautiful story. It is a show you do not want to miss, now through March 15.

