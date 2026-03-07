TheaterWorks to Celebrate 40th Anniversary with THE WIZARD OF OZ

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheaterWorks will close its 2025–2026 MainStage season with a magical journey somewhere over the rainbow as it presents The Wizard of Oz, running March 27 through April 12, 2026 in the Gyder MainStage Theatre.

The production was specially added to TheaterWorks’ season as part of the organization’s 40th Anniversary celebration. Traditionally known as the Ruby Anniversary, the milestone year made The Wizard of Oz — with its iconic Ruby Slippers — a fitting choice. The production also marks a return to a title that proved immensely popular with audiences during TheaterWorks’ celebrated 2019 staging of the show.

Based on the classic motion picture and the beloved novels by L. Frank Baum, the musical follows Dorothy and her companions on their unforgettable journey through the Land of Oz. Filled with iconic songs including “Over the Rainbow,” colorful characters, and timeless themes of courage, friendship, and home, the production promises a magical theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

This new staging features a cast of 43 local performers. Hannah Rembert stars as Dorothy, joined by Samantha Belle as Glinda, Jon Landvick as the Cowardly Lion, Cooper Townley as the Tin Man, and Tristan “Ace” Acevedo as the Scarecrow.

The production is directed by TheaterWorks’ C.W. McMillin Executive Director, Chris Hamby, with choreography by Cydney Trent and music direction by Resident Music Director Lincoln Wright. Hamby and Trent previously collaborated on TheaterWorks’ acclaimed 2019 production and are excited to return to this iconic musical.

“The Wizard of Oz is one of those rare stories that resonates with audiences of every generation,” said Paul Pedersen, TheaterWorks Director of Patron Experience. “As we celebrate our 40th Anniversary season, bringing this beloved classic back to our stage felt like the perfect way to honor our history while welcoming new audiences to experience the magic of live theatre.”

Performances run March 27 throughApril 12, 2026 in the Gyder MainStage Theatre at TheaterWorks. Tickets range from $43 to $53.

An ASL-interpreted performance will take place on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Audiences are invited to gather family and friends and rediscover the timeless adventure that reminds us all there’s truly no place like home.