Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION on ABC - Sunday, November 28, 2021

pixeltracker

Coming up on the special concert from Disney!

Nov. 18, 2021  
Scoop: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION on ABC - Sunday, November 28, 2021 Returning for its sixth year with a dazzling array of all-new musical performances, this ABC holiday season staple will also offer sneak peeks at new adventures to come at Disney Parks. The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks along with Endeavor Content's 45 Live.

Watch the trailer for a past broadcast here:

Scoop: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION on ABC - Sunday, November 28, 2021
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Spongebob I'm Ready Socks
Spongebob I'm Ready Socks
Ain't Too Proud Show Art Magnet
Ain't Too Proud Show Art Magnet
The Prom Enamel T-shirt Pin
The Prom Enamel T-shirt Pin

From This Author TV Scoop