Video: THE HEART SELLERS at Seattle Rep

Get a first look at Seattle Rep's production of The Heart Sellers, now on stage through February 1st, 2026. The cast features Becca Q. Co as Luna and Seoyoung Park as Jane.

The creative team includes Lloyd Suh (Playwright), Sunam Ellis (Director), Parmida Ziaei (Scenic Designer), Ty Pyne (Costume Designer), L.B. Morse (Lighting Designer), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Designer), Joy Lanceta Coronel (Dialect Coach), Melissa Y. Hamasaki (Stage Manager), Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Out-of-Town Casting), and Shawna Grajek (Additional Casting).

Alone on Thanksgiving in 1973 while their husbands work long hours, young immigrants Luna and Jane meet as strangers over the frozen turkeys at the grocery store and decide to celebrate this unfamiliar holiday together. As they bond over their new lives in America and their longing for faraway family in Korea and the Philippines, they discover a kinship that overcomes any language barrier. In its Seattle debut, Lloyd Suh’s intimate, charming, and heartfelt new play explores what it means to find connection and friendship across cultures.