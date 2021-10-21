Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, October 27, 2021

See what's coming up on a new episode!

Oct. 21, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WONDER YEARS on ABC - Wednesday, October 27, 2021 When Coach Long and Bill take the boys on a CAMPING trip as part of their newly formed scout troop, their starkly different approaches to the outdoors show Dean that his father isn't good at everything. As a thunderstorm threatens an eerie quest through the woods, Bill leans into his expertise to save the day.

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, "The Wonder Years" is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Watch a clip of Saigon Sengbloh discuss the series here:

