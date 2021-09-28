Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, October 4, 2021

Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team race to save a pregnant woman's baby and find her current situation as a convicted felon complicates it even more than they realize. Meanwhile, the hospital takes on some unexpected changes that the staff are not prepared for.Guest starring is Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, Lyndon Smith as Abby Clemmis, Blessing Adedijo as Madeline Cross, Constance Ejuma as Esther and Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva."Piece of Cake" was written by Tracy Taylor and David Hoselton, and directed by Tim Southam.Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman. Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.