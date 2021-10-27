Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, November 1, 2021
The episode guest stars Rachel Bay Jones.
Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy treat an elderly Asian man brought to St. Bonaventure by his daughter after being the victim of a hate crime. In addition, Lea goes behind Shaun's back to help raise his negative patient SATISFACTION scores.
Guest starring is Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, Francois Chau as Leonard Song and Jee Young Han as Emily Song.
"Crazytown" was written by Sam Chanse and Jessica Grasl, and directed by Rebecca Moline.
Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman. Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.
Watch a trailer for the upcoming season now: