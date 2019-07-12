Scoop: Shailene Woodley, Shaquille O'Neal, Senator Kamala Harris, and More Scheduled Guests on ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of July 15-19 (subject to change):
Monday, July 15
1. Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies") 2. Mike Epps ("Only One Mike") 3. Musical Guest Garth Brooks
Tuesday, July 16
1. Shaquille O'Neal (Shaquille's) 2. Fred Savage ("What Just Happened??!") 3. Musical Guest Koffee
Wednesday, July 17
1. Senator Kamala Harris (Kamala Harris for the People) 2. Lenny Clarke 3. Musical Guest Offset Ft. Cardi B
Thursday, July 18
1. Billy Eichner ("The Lion King") 2. Sean McVay (L.A. Rams) 3. Musical Guest Spoon
Friday, July 19
TBD
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is
taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
