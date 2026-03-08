Interview: Adam Grant Morrison, Albus Potter in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at The Fox Theatre

The magic of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has officially arrived in Atlanta, with the first-ever touring production now playing at the Fox Theatre as part of the 2025/2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season, running through March 15. To celebrate this landmark engagement, I caught up with Adam Grant Morrison, who stars as Albus Potter, Harry’s son, in this theatrical continuation of the beloved wizarding world. In our conversation, Morrison reflects on growing up in Atlanta, discovering theatre unexpectedly, stepping into an iconic role he once only dreamed of, and what it means to bring this magical story home to the Fox Theatre stage.

BWW: Adam, thanks so much for taking time to speak with me. I’m excited to hear more about you, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, and its Atlanta run at the Fox Theatre.

Adam Grant Morrison: Yeah, absolutely. Glad to be talking with you!

To start, I always like to hear a little bit about your journey into the world of theatre. What brought you to where you are today?

Well, initially, I grew up doing a lot of sports, and I didn’t really do any theatre. My sister did a lot of it, and then my brother got into it when I was in middle school. Eventually, my sister convinced me to audition for SHREK THE MUSICAL Jr.—I played a bush. And that was it for me. It was history. I fell in love with it. I continued acting throughout high school and ended up going to college for it, and now here I am.

You grew up here in Atlanta, right?

Yeah, I did. In the suburbs—Woodstock. Not too far from where we are now. It’s very surreal being at The Fox.

That must be incredibly thrilling. What’s it been like getting to be on stage there?

It’s been absolutely surreal. It’s where I saw my first professional show. It’s where all the big Broadway shows come through—it’s such an iconic place. Getting to be part of that is really special. The night we opened, there are about 4,600 seats in the theatre, and we’re filling around 4,400 of them. Our movement director mentioned that this is probably the largest audience POTTER has ever played for, just because of the size of the space. That was such a crazy realization—getting to play to that many people, here in my hometown, at the Fox.

Do you remember what the first professional show was that you saw there?

It was the RENT 25th Anniversary Tour. What’s wild is that I mentioned that to one of the costume designers when I was getting fitted for this show, and she said, “I worked on that. I was backstage when you saw it.” It was such a full-circle moment.

Let’s talk about HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, for readers who may not know much about the play, how would you describe it?

Some people refer to it as Harry Potter: The Next Generation, which I think is pretty apt. It picks up right where the epilogue leaves off—19 years later. Harry is Head of Magical Law Enforcement, Hermione is Minister of Magic, and the story follows their children, particularly Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy. It’s definitely not what some people expect, since it focuses on the kids, but it captures the same heart as the original books. At its core, it’s about love, care, friendship, family, and courage. It’s a beautiful continuation of those stories.

Tell us about your character, Albus. What’s he like, and what’s it like playing him?

He’s a teenager through and through—fierce, bold, and funny. Those words are actually used in the script, and they’re very accurate. He’s strong-headed at times, but that comes from insecurity and wanting to prove himself, especially as the son of someone as revered as Harry Potter. A lot of the show is about him trying to find his own way and making mistakes along the way. He’s a character I feel very blessed to play. I think playing him has made me a better performer and a better person—more open, more understanding, a better listener. I’m incredibly grateful every day that I get to do this.

Were you a fan of the books and films growing up?

Absolutely. My mom used to read to us every night. I remember the night before kindergarten she said, “Okay, we’re moving on to big kid books,” and she started reading Harry Potter. She did all the voices. Eventually, we were reading along with her, and we lived in that world every night. It’s something I think about very fondly. I finished the books when I was older and have seen all the films. I’ve always really loved it.

What’s it been like stepping into this magical world that means so much to so many people?

It’s been surreal. Walking to the stage door and seeing families, kids dressed up, people who are so excited to be there—it’s something most touring productions don’t have. Even on hard days, it reminds you that this is a dream. The company I’m with is extraordinary, kind, talented, hardworking people, and the audience already cares so deeply about these characters and this world. Surreal really is the only word for it.

How familiar were you with CURSED CHILD before joining the cast?

I hadn’t seen it until rehearsals, but I’d read it many times—pretty much right when it came out. I remember walking through my high school hallway saying to my sister, “I wish I could play Albus or Scorpius,” thinking it would never happen. It’s crazy to think about now.

The stage magic in this show is extraordinary. What’s it like performing inside that world every night?

It never gets old. Truly. There’s a moment early in the show where you hear the entire audience gasp every single night. The designers and crew have created something incredible. As an actor, it helps immensely—there’s real fire, real effects happening in front of you, and you just get to react. Being part of that magic is unbelievable.

The show used to be a two-part experience and is now a single performance. Has that changed the story?

It’s the same story, but it gets to the heart of things faster. It’s still about three hours, but it’s tighter. I think they did a wonderful job choosing what to cut and what to keep. I’m a huge fan of both versions, but this one is beautifully streamlined.

Is there anything in particular that you look forward to the most before you go out on stage each night? A particular scene or moment?

There’s a scene we call “staircase ballet.” No dialogue—just music and movement with these massive staircases being moved by the company. It’s much harder than it looks. I ride the staircase with Scorpius, and we’re acting entirely without words, just looking at each other. It’s my favorite scene to perform.

OK, hard-hitting question time: If you were a wizard in real life, what spell do you think you would use the most?

Probably Alohomora. I forget my keys all the time.

Finally, what advice would you give to young performers hoping to follow a similar path?

Listen. Even if you don’t take every piece of advice, listening is always valuable. Read plays. Watch shows. Say yes to opportunities—safely and thoughtfully—and stretch yourself as much as you can. Just do as much as you can.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is currently playing at the Fox Theatre and runs through Sunday, March 15th as part of the 2025/2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308 and by visiting foxtheatre.org/harrypotter or by calling (855) 285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org. Performances are Tuesday – Friday at 7:00 PM and Saturday – Sunday at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

