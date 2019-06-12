Scoop: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues Its 17th Season June 14, Exclusively On HBO

Jun. 12, 2019  
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 17th season FRIDAY, JUNE 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at 12:20 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests. Rev. Rob Schenck, president, Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute, is the top-of-show interview guest. Columnist George Will is the mid-show interview guest. The roundtable guests are actor Martin Short, former NY Gov. Eliot Spitzer and editor Bari Weiss.

The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER has been renewed through 2020.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producers, Matt Wood, TJ Baldino; associate producer, Miles Leicher; director, Paul Casey.



