Photo: First Look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in TOMB RAIDER Series

Production is officially underway on Tomb Raider, Amazon's highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise. To commemorate the occasion, the first image has been released of Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the new series. Check it out below.

Like the video games, the series follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. In addition to Turner as Lara Croft, the cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

The series is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer; they are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken who will serve as director and executive producer.



Tomb Raider is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and DALLAS Dickinson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Co-executive produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin as producer. The series is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Photo Credit: Jay Maidment for Prime Video.