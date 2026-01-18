Michael Boyd to Bring CIRCUS OF ILLUSION to Sydney's State Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrate the Easter weekend with acclaimed illusionist and Australia’s Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd as he returns with his spectacular show to Sydney’s State Theatre for two shows only on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The shows are at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Audiences are invited to escape into a dazzling world where sawdust and sequins meet cutting-edge illusions and jaw-dropping magic in Circus of Illusion – a high-octane theatrical experience that blends death-defying escapes, mind-blowing illusions, mime and magic, breathtaking costumes and an international cast of world-class performers.

Taking centre ring, Boyd’s charismatic ringmaster leads audiences on a mesmerising journey through a modern circus dreamscape, seamlessly weaving spectacular magic with elite circus artistry. Highlights include high-risk rola bola sensation Sascha Williams, whose gravity-defying balance act leaves audiences holding their breath, alongside an extraordinary ensemble of performers from across the globe.

Prepare to be amazed as glamorous showgirls levitate, vanish and soar high above the stage, while elaborate illusions and larger-than-life set pieces unfold in rapid succession. Every moment is designed to astonish, surprise and delight — keeping audiences on the edge of their seats from the first flourish to the final reveal.