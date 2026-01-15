Anne Hathaway to Lead and Executive Produce Paramount+ Limited Series FEAR NOT

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables, The Devil Wears Prada) will star in and executive-produce Fear Not, a new limited series from Bash Doran (Outlaw King, Boardwalk Empire). The show will premiere around the world on Paramount+ next year.

Fear Not tells the story of a prolific serial killer, Stephen Morin, accused of more crimes than Ted Bundy, and the unlikely bond he formed with Margy Palm (Anne Hathaway), the last woman he ever kidnapped.

Morin's abduction of Palm, which started as a deadly captive situation, took an unlikely turn: one which included compassion, prayer and profound courage. Palm's devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty.

"At Paramount+, we are always LOOKING FOR stories that captivate and entertain our audience, and this series will do exactly that," said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. "By grounding this chilling true story in the lived experience of our protagonist, Anne is bringing a level of nuance and gravity to the screen that only a performer of her caliber can. We are thrilled to collaborate with Anne, Bash and the rest of this illustrious team and we can’t wait for viewers to see what is sure to be an enthralling limited series.”

Produced by MGM Television, Fear Not is written by Bash Doran and executive produced by Steve Stark and Stacey Levin for TOLUCA PICTURES, Helen Estabrook for VANITY FAIR STUDIOS, Anne Hathaway, Adam Shulman and Johnathan Rice for SOMEWHERE PICTURES and Margy, Bart and Noelle Palm. The limited series is based on the Vanity Fair article entitled “Sympathy for the Devil” written by Julie MIller.

Hathaway is the recipient of many awards, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. In February 2002, Hathaway starred in the City Center Encores! concert production of Carnival! in her New York City stage debut.

In 2012, she played Fantine in the film adaptation of Les Misérables, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other film credits include The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Ocean's 8, Armageddon Time, The Witches, and more. She will next be seen in Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and The Odyssey.

Photo Credit: Anne Hathaway (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)