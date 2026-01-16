Listen: Richard Marx Drops New Album 'After Hours' Feat. Rod Stewart Duet

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Richard Marx has released his new album After Hours, featuring a duet of “Young at Heart" with the legendary Rod Stewart, with whom Marx is also joining on tour this summer. Listen to the full album below.

After Hours blends Great American Songbook standards with brand-new originals written or co-written by Marx in the same era-evoking spirit, alongside an all-star lineup including Kenny G, Chris Botti, longtime Barbra Streisand collaborator Randy Waldman and more.

On the collaboration, Marx shares: “‘This time last year my wife Daisy and I flew to London for Rod Stewart’s surprise 80th birthday party. Rod and his wife Penny invited us to his home for dinner the next evening and we all had drinks prior at his local pub down the road. When I told him about my ‘After Hours’ album he immediately said, ‘We should do a duet, Dickie.’ I thought it might be the Guinness talking but the next day he texted me, ‘I was serious about singing together. How about we do ‘Young at Heart?’”

“Anyone who knows me knows Rod has been one of my lifelong heroes and becoming pals with him just in the last few years has meant the absolute world to me. The only thing possibly more amazing for me than finally getting to sing with him is that it was his idea.”

In a rare contemporary approach, the album was recorded entirely live with a 24-piece ensemble, capturing full performances in real time — no studio patchwork, no overdubs. Previous singles on After Hours include “The Way You Look Tonight,” swinging “Big Band Boogie” featuring Kenny G, jazz-infused ballad "All I Ever Needed" with world-renowned trumpeter Chris Botti, and “Magic Hour,” co-written with Marx’s wife Daisy Fuentes.

In 2025, Marx made his five-night, sold-out Café Carlyle debut at the historic New York cabaret. After Hours: Confessions at Café Carlyle spotlighted selections from After Hours with special guests Hugh Jackman, Heather Dubrow, Rita Wilson, Peter Cincotti, Chely Wright and Matt Friend, with attendees including Katie Couric, John Molner, Titus Welliver and beyond.

Marx is also the host of the podcast and YouTube series, Stories To Tell, where esteemed guests from KISS’ Paul Stanley and Kenny Loggins to *NSYNC’s JC Chasez and Lance Bass join Marx for candid, cocktail-infused conversations at his home bar. He also joined The Voice Australia as a coach alongside Melanie C (aka Sporty Spice), Ronan Keating, and Kate Miller-Heidke, and performed on the grand finale of Dancing with the Stars Australia.

Up next, Marx will tour Australia before joining Rod Stewart on his One Last Time tour. Later this year, he’ll headline a one-night-only performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, followed by a return to The London Palladium for two nights on the After Hours Tour. See dates below.

RICHARD MARX TOUR DATES

APR 20 — National Convention Centre Canberra – Canberra, Australia

APR 24 — Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne, Australia

JUN 8 — Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ +

JUN 10 — Hard Rock Live – Los Angeles, CA +

JUN 12 — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA +

JUN 15 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO +

JUN 16 — Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

JUN 19 — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT +

JULY 31 — Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY +

AUG 1 — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA +

AUG 9 — Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH +

AUG 11 — Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH +

AUG 14 — Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA +

AUG 15 — Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO +

SEP 1 — Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, MN +

OCT 6 — London Palladium – London, United Kingdom

OCT 7 — London Palladium – London, United Kingdom

* with Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon

+with Rod Stewart

Photo Credit: Brandon Marx