JADE, Loreen, & More to Appear on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Season 3

The celebrity guest judges and full guest star lineup have been announced for Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, which comes to WOW Presents Plus at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on Tuesday, January 27th.

Joining RuPaul and the judging panel are Swedish Eurovision legend and pop superstar, Loreen, singer-songwriter JADE, supermodel and unfiltered fan favorite, Kristen McMenamy, and award-winning comedian and writer Jayde Adams. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man will also drop in to lend a hand with the Girl Group Challenge.

Previously announced guest appearances include Amandaland actor Lucy Punch, BAFTA Award-winning actor Will Poulter, global pop icon Anastacia, Bananarama's Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, Pussycat Dolls Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, and Doctor Who writer and producer, Russell T Davies.

The special guests will help RuPaul determine which international glamazon should be awarded the much-coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World and a cash prize of £50,000. This high-stakes spin-off takes the iconic Drag Race UK recipe and elevates the gameplay to the highest level. Only one Queen will reign supreme.

The new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World will premiere on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories on Tuesday January 27th, day and date with its UK airing on BBC iPlayer. Learn more about the new queens HERE.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World (8 x60’) is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Interim Director of Unscripted and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy, Matt Green, and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.