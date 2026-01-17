Reverie Theatre Group to Present DUELING STEPHENS: SCHWARTZ VS SONDHEIM, A Musical Theatre Cabaret

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Reverie Theatre Group is presenting what it calls the greatest battle in musical theatre: the battle of the Stephens. Dueling Stephens: Schwartz vs Sondheim is a musical theatre cabaret featuring songs by the musical minds behind Into the Woods, Wicked, Sweeny Todd, Godspell, and more.

Ten31 Productions in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, will be brimming with local talent as the songs from two of musical theater's greatest composers come to life. There will be a cash bar, light snacks, raffles, and plenty of opportunities to mingle and network with the local theatre community.

The cast features singers as seen on local and national stages. Alyssa Rose Germaine, Cole Stanley, Darby Wilson, Divina Hernandez, Gregory Gillis, Hannah Spacone, Ibrahima Tylar Jahumpa, Jonathan Grice, Kevin Patrick Martin, Lauren Katherine Pothier, Michael Viveiros, Nyah Price, and Riley Nedder. The cabaret will be accompanied by Lila Kane.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Reverie's ongoing season 3, which continues with the New England premiere of Girl in School Uniform (Walks Into a Bar) by Lulu Raczka. The two hander, dystopian drama will play on select dates from February 19th to March 1st in Providence, RI. Reverie is also producing their first musical, Edges by Pasek and Paul (of Dear Evan Hansen and Greatest Showman fame). The coming of age song cycle will premiere for one weekend only on April 23 to 25, also in Providence. Tickets for both productions are on sale now on the Reverie website.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. The performance begins at 7:30 and there will be a brief intermission. TEN31 Productions is located at 249 Roosevelt Ave Unit #11.