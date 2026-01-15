Video: Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin Perform 'I Had A Ball' in PALM ROYALE Season 2 Finale

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





In the Season 2 finale of Palm Royale, Maxine Dellacorte (Kristen Wiig) and Robert Diaz (Ricky Martin) took over a Palm Beach mansion with an electric performance of "I Had a Ball," originating from the Broadway show of the same name. Check out their full performance in the official video.

With music and lyrics by Stan Freeman and Jack Lawrence, I Had a Ball first premiered on Broadway at the end of 1964. The original production starred Buddy Hackett and Liba Lisa, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance.

Titled “Maxine Does Something Good," the Season 2 finale of Palm Royale debuted on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, on Apple TV. In episodes eight and nine of the second season, Broadway alums Cady Huffman and Angie Schworer channel Ulla in The Producers in their roles as flight attendants and former fighter pilots Beullah (Huffman) and Ulla (Schworer). Check out photos of them in costume here.

Written, executive produced, and showrun by Abe Sylvia, the Palm Royale cast features Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with guest stars Tony winner Patti LuPone, John Stamos, and Matt Rogers.

The show follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she works to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. To survive, she must draw on her well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule the town. Along the way, she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on: secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.

The first season of Palm Royale received 11 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kristen Wiig), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Carol Burnett), and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. The series is executive produced by Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Photo Credit: Apple