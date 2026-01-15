Video: Zahn McClarnon Returns in Season 4 Trailer for AMC Series DARK WINDS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





AMC has released the official trailer for season four of the acclaimed noir thriller Dark Winds, set to return on Sunday, February 15 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays.

Consisting of eight hour-long episodes, Season 4 focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime.

Executive produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin, Dark Winds stars McClarnon (The Son, Westworld, Fargo) as Lt. Joe Leaphorn, with this season marking his eagerly awaited television directorial debut. The series – also starring Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico) as Jim Chee, Matten (Rez Ball, Tribal, Burden of Truth) as Bernadette Manuelito, and Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America) as Emma Leaphorn – follows Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito of the Navajo Tribal Police solving mysteries on their reservation as it is besieged by increasingly violent crimes in the 1970s.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe). John Wirth (Hell on Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.

Photo Credit: Michael Moriatis/AMC