Celtic Connections Celebrates a Picture Perfect Opening Weekend

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American country legend Emmylou Harris, trad-rockers Skerryvore and Palestinian singer-songwriter Amal Kaawash were among dozens of performers who wowed tens of thousands of fans across more than 80 gigs and events during the first celebratory weekend of Celtic Connections that fused international music, dance and friendship.

Ross Ainslie, Ali Hutton and MC Stuart Cassells led a breathtaking, colourful, sombrero wearing fun filled finale for the Gordon Duncan Tribute Pipe Band at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Saturday.

RuMac and Jarad Rowan played a powerhouse set at SWG3, while Katie Gregson-MacLeod at The Barony Hall, and the Rose of Bamako Rokia Koné at Saint Luke's, brought sophistication to the weekend sounds to packed out audiences.

While the acclaimed Danny Kyle Open Stage, The House of Song, Drygate Brewery Late Sessions, and the welcome return of the Festival Club to the beloved Glasgow Art School were absolutely brimming with talent.

Family fun burst out in smiles across Family Ceilidhs and Mini Manoeuvres, and future Scottish folk stars and virtuoso piano blended traditional and classical crafts to present the RCS Traditional Music Showcase and Mhairi Hall: Of The Land.

Tonight (Sunday), Deacon Blue stars Ricky Ross and Lorraine MacIntosh, Karen Matheson, Siobhan Miller, Michael McGoldrick, Kris Drever, Tommy Sands, Lisa O'Neil, along with Billy Bragg, Karine Polwart and many more head an all-star cast with Stewart Lee for True & Bold: A Night for Dick Gaughan, a special celebration of the life and work of a man credited as being one of Scotland's most influential folk singer-songwriters.

Other events today include Americana at Cottiers Theatre for An Evening With Watchhouse, Pragsan and Dana in the Strathclyde Suite in the concert hall, and New Voices featuring Luc McNally.

Next week's festival highlights include The MacLean Brothers and Special Guests, Mon Rovia, Irish singing legend Sharon Shannon, The Ayoub Sisters with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, and The Chair Orkney Anniversary Special with Fara and Gnoss.

Tickets and full programme details are available now at celticconnections.com, with young people invited to sign up to the Under 26 Community for ticket offers and prize draws.

Around 110,000 people are expected to attend Celtic Connections, which runs until 1 February.

The renowned music festival, now in its 33rd year, is delivered by Glasgow Life in partnership with Innis & Gunn, and support from the Scottish Government's Festivals EXPO Fund and Creative Scotland.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.