Review: SKERRYVORE, Emirates Arena

Celebrating 20 years as a band, Skerryvore kicked off their biggest indoor headline gig in the 4,500 capacity Emirates Arena.

Support for the evening came from Heron Valley and Project Smok, who were both so well-received that it was a shame they only had short sets. Both bands were traditional with a twist and a particular highlight was Project Smok’s Scottish-infused cover of “Teenage Dirtbag”.

Skerryvore burst onto stage with bags of energy that they managed to sustain for the whole of the 90-minute set. Their trad-pop-rock fusion is an awful lot of fun and they are brilliantly talented musicians.

Another notable aspect of the staging is the effective use of lighting. It’s wonderfully dramatic as the spotlight hits the drummer and the lights dance on the bagpipers and it really enhances the experience.

If there’s one thing a Celtic Connections audience has nailed, it’s the singalong. There were several standout moments for mass harmonies- “You and I” and “Eye of the Storm” in particular. It’s also an ensemble affair as the support bands were brought out to join Skerryvore during their main set.

The finale was truly something special as the stage was packed with additional pipers and drummers for “Take My Hand”. A goosebump moment for sure and the perfect end to a brilliant Saturday night of Scottish song.

