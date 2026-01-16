Mischief's CHRISTMAS CAROL GONE WRONG Will Be Filmed In Aylesbury

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mischief's new critically acclaimed festive fiasco Christmas Carol Goes Wrong will be recorded live at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Thursday 5 February at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are available for these filmed performances, buy now to see the mayhem and mishaps unravel before your very eyes.

The show continues its UK tour after its sell-out West End run, visiting Nottingham Theatre Royal, the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, the Edinburgh Festival Theatre, the King's Theatre in Glasgow and the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, where the tour finishes on 1 March 2026. Distribution plans for the live capture are currently being finalised and will be announced in due course.

Turning this Christmas classic into chaos are: Matt Cavendish as Max, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Sasha Frost as Sandra with Ashley Tucker taking over from Nottingham , Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit and Dumile Sibanda will share the role of Annie. The understudies are: Alex Bird, Will Bishop, Siobhan Cha Cha, Colm Gleeson and Paige Round .

This brand new Goes Wrong comedy sees the chaos and humour of the Cornley Amateur Dramatic Society return, and is written by original Mischief Members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The production welcomes back director Matt DiCarlo following critical claim for his West End directorial debut of the Comedy About Spies, with Set Design by Libby Todd, Costume Design by Roberto Surace, Lighting Design by David Howe, and Alexandra Faye Braithwaite as Sound Designer & Composer.

The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action and a growing feud over who will play the lead. It's sure to be a disastrous take on the much-loved classic Christmas story of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Will Cornley finally change their ways, or will their misfortunes wreak havoc yet again?

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence, presented by arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd. The live capture will be produced by Mischief Screen, in collaboration with Emma Keith for The Knighton Group, and filmed by Human Eyes.