Monkey Baa Theatre Company to Tour Australia with WHERE IS THE GREEN SHEEP?

🎭 NEW! Perth Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Monkey Baa Theatre Company will bring its new Australian production of Where is the Green Sheep? to more than 150,000 young people and families across all states and territories.

The national tour will reach around 80 venues over two years, beginning in January 2026 following sell-out seasons at Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s Out of the Box Festival in June and the Sydney Opera House during the December school holidays.

Where is the Green Sheep? is an immersive visual theatre experience based on the beloved book by Mem Fox and Judy Horacek and adapted for the stage and directed by Eva Di Cesare.

Audiences meet Blue Sheep who loves blue flowers and Red Sheep who cartwheels in the fields, Bath Sheep who loves bubbles and Bed Sheep who loves to bounce. But where is that green sheep?

Blending puppetry and animation, the production invites young audiences to join three farmers on a playful and surprising quest to find the elusive green sheep. Co-created with students from Bankstown West Public School, the show integrates their voices as narrators so the world they know is reflected on stage.

The national route is as follows:

Western Australia

Northern Territory

Queensland

Victoria

Tasmania

New South Wales

Canberra

South Australia

Northern Territory

Queensland

Final season in New South Wales

The full list of specific locations is available at this link.

The production stars Lucia May, Michael Ho, Paul Grabovac, and Ebony Tucker.

The creative team includes Eva Di Cesare (writer and director), Judy Horacek (visual art director), Tobhiyah Stone Feller (production designer), Me-Lee Hay (composer), Kailah Cabanas (puppetry director), Susie Henderson (video designer), Matt cox (lighting designer), Zac Saric (sound designer), Nat Jobe (choreographer), and Kay Yasugi (puppet maker).