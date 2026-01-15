AMADEUS Series Adaptation Acquired by STARZ for U.S. Release





Amadeus, the new series adaptation of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play, will be coming to STARZ in the U.S. Originally premiering as a Sky Original series in the UK, the series will debut on STARZ in 2026.

Adapted from Schaffer's play by Joe Barton, the series tells of the rivalry between composers Mozart and Salieri, and stars Will Sharpe (Too Much, White Lotus) as musical prodigy Wolfgang “Amadeus” Mozart and actor Paul Bettany (Broadway's The Collaboration, WandaVision) as envious court composer Antonio Salieri, and Gabrielle Creevy (Three Women,” In My Skin) as Mozart’s fiercely loyal wife, Constanze Weber.

“'Amadeus' is a perfect fit for our original series lineup — a bold, character-driven reimagining of one of history’s most intoxicating rivalries,” said Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks. “With Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany and Gabrielle Creevy leading an extraordinary ensemble, the series captures the passion, envy, and genius at the heart of Mozart’s world. Audiences continue to be drawn to STARZ because of the power of our premium period dramas, and 'Amadeus' delivers that in spectacular form.”

The fictionalized telling of true events picks up with twenty-five-year-old Amadeus as he arrives in bustling 18th-century Vienna. No longer a child prodigy and craving creative freedom, his world collides with two pivotal figures: his fiercely loyal future wife, Constanze Weber, and devoutly religious court composer, Antonio Salieri.

As Amadeus’ brilliance continues to flourish in spite of his personal demons, a questionable reputation and skepticism from the conservative court, Salieri becomes increasingly tormented by this apparent divine gift. Amadeus is a threat to all that he holds dear in life: his talent, his reputation, even his faith in God. Salieri vows to bring him down. The series follows this rivalry over 30 years.

Amadeus also stars Rory Kinnear (“The Diplomat,” Skyfall) as Emperor Joseph, Lucy Cohu (“Becoming Jane”) as Cecilia Weber, Jonathan Aris (“The Sixth Commandment”) as Leopold Mozart, Ényì Okoronkwo (“Renegade Nell,” “The Lazarus Project”) as Da Ponte, Jessica Alexander (The Little Mermaid) as Katerina, Hugh Sachs (“Bridgerton”) as Von Strack, Paul Bazely (“Such Brave Girls”) as Von Swieten, Rupert Vansittart (“Game of Thrones”) as Rosenberg, Anastasia Martin (“In From The Cold”) as Aloysia Weber, Nancy Farino (“Masters of the Air”) as Josepha Weber, Olivia-Mai Barrett (“Invasion”) as Sophie Weber, Viola Prettejohn (“The Crown”) as Princess Elizabeth and Jyuddah Jaymes (“The Boys in The Boat,” “Hijack”) as Franz Süssmayr.

Amadeus is produced by Two Cities Television (part of STV Studios) in association with Sky Studios. The series is executive-produced by John Griffin. Megan Spanjian also serves as executive producer for Sky, and Michael Jackson and Stephen Wright serve as executive producers for Two Cities Television. “Amadeus” is written by Joe Barton (“Black Doves,” “Giri/Haji,” “The Lazarus Project”). Julian Farino (“Giri/Haji”) and Alice Seabright (“Chloe,” “Sex Education”) serve as directors. Barton, Sharpe, Bettany and Farino also serve as executive producers. Seabright serves as co-executive producer. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution oversees international sales of the series on behalf of Sky.