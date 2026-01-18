The Atlanta Shakespeare Company's ROMEO AND JULIET to Run at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company's production of Romeo and Juliet will run at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse on Fridays through Sundays from February 7 to March 21.

There will be a preview on Friday, February 6.

Directed by Kelly Criss, the production stars Sarah Joyce Hack (Juliet), Adrian Beck (Romeo), Suehyla El-Attar Young (Nurse), David Rucker III (Lord Capulet), Ruth Mehari (Lady Capulet), Nicholas Faircloth (Friar), Mary Ruth Ralston (Mercutio & Prince), Barry Westmoreland (Tybalt & Watch), Keithen Neville (Paris & Abram), Anthony Currie Jr. (Benvolio, Watch & Romeo Swing), Tim Colee (Gregory, Friar John, Servant, Page & Benvolio Swing), Barbara Rose Kincaid (Lady Montague, Balthasar), Noah Lake (Peter, Sampson, Watch & Paris Swing), and Vinnie Mascola (Lord Montague & Lord Capulet Understudy).

There will be special Thursday performances in February of Like Lightning by Brewer Kunnemann. Directed by Julia Barton, Like Lightning is A bold three-person play that reimagines the charged relationship between Tybalt and Mercutio leading up to their fatal duel in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Like Lightning is the story of how Tybalt of the House Capulet and Mercutio, kinsman to the Prince of Verona, meet each other, fall in love, and kill each other. In that order.

Performances are on February 12, 19 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.