Videos: 2025 Choreographer's Club Showcase Dances at Texas State University

Check out videos from the 2025 Choreographer's Club showcase at Texas State University.

Choreographer’s Club is a student-produced organization within the Musical Theatre program at Texas State University.

All the dances were produced by Malia McLellan and Jhalena Sulcer, with Julio Cataño-Yee as faculty advisor.

Watch the dances here:

"The Chain"

Performed by: Jhalena Sulcer, Bryan Fortunato, Sophie Beck, Joe Schindler, Samy Dej, and Foster Walter

Choreography by: Hannah Jenkins

"Black Car"

Performed by: Drew Barber, Hailey Truong, Simone Straub Clark, Malia McLellan, and Grisham Locke

Choreography by: Ella Knudsen

"And That Reminds Me"

Performed by: Jordan Spena and Jhalena Sulcer

Choreography by: Zach Feeney

"These Walls"

Performed by: Jordan Spena and Amaya Adams

Choreography by: Joe Schindler

"That's Life"

Performed by: Kevin Bowman, Kyra Archuleta, and Jesse Ray McBride

Choreography by: Bryan Fortunato

"4:00 AM"

Performed by: Aubry Snipes, Gabriela Vela, Ian Yamada, Isabel Silva, Jerard Mosely, Joshua Figueroa, Liz Olairbidbe, Michelle Ko, Owen Enslein, and Reagan Thomas

Choreography by: Abbigayle Scott

"The Black Dresses"

Performed by: Amaya Adams, Brooke Cox, Gigi Kohl, Simone Straub Clark, Hannah Jenkins, and Madelynn Gonzalez

Choreography by: Amaya Adams

"I'm Not Bad, I'm Just Drawn That Way"

Performed by: Brooke Cox and Kevin Bowman

Choreography by: Kevin Bowman

"A Place Where We Can Go"

Performed by: Abbigayle Scott, Aiden Valentine, Danica Feig, Gigi Kohl, Luz Tellus, and Malia McLellan

Choreography by: Jordan Spena

"Dim"

Performed by: Brooke Cox, Bryan Fortunato, Amaya Adams, Drew Barber, Hannah Jenkins, and Ryan Sytsema

Choreography by: Gigi Kohl

"Like Him"

Performed by: Titan Thomas, Jhalena Sulcer, and Kenya Perry

Choreography by: Drew Barber

"The Duel"

Performed by: Abbigayle Scott

Choreography by: Caleb Sporrer