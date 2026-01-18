 tracker
Videos: 2025 Choreographer's Club Showcase Dances at Texas State University

Check out 12 dances from the showcase!

By: Jan. 18, 2026

Check out videos from the 2025 Choreographer's Club showcase at Texas State University.

Choreographer’s Club is a student-produced organization within the Musical Theatre program at Texas State University.

All the dances were produced by Malia McLellan and Jhalena Sulcer, with Julio Cataño-Yee as faculty advisor.

Watch the dances here:

"The Chain"
Performed by: Jhalena Sulcer, Bryan Fortunato, Sophie Beck, Joe Schindler, Samy Dej, and Foster Walter
Choreography by: Hannah Jenkins

"Black Car"
Performed by: Drew Barber, Hailey Truong, Simone Straub Clark, Malia McLellan, and Grisham Locke
Choreography by: Ella Knudsen

"And That Reminds Me"
Performed by: Jordan Spena and Jhalena Sulcer
Choreography by: Zach Feeney

"These Walls"
Performed by: Jordan Spena and Amaya Adams
Choreography by: Joe Schindler

"That's Life"
Performed by: Kevin Bowman, Kyra Archuleta, and Jesse Ray McBride
Choreography by: Bryan Fortunato

"4:00 AM"
Performed by: Aubry Snipes, Gabriela Vela, Ian Yamada, Isabel Silva, Jerard Mosely, Joshua Figueroa, Liz Olairbidbe, Michelle Ko, Owen Enslein, and Reagan Thomas
Choreography by: Abbigayle Scott

"The Black Dresses"
Performed by: Amaya Adams, Brooke Cox, Gigi Kohl, Simone Straub Clark, Hannah Jenkins, and Madelynn Gonzalez
Choreography by: Amaya Adams

"I'm Not Bad, I'm Just Drawn That Way"
Performed by: Brooke Cox and Kevin Bowman
Choreography by: Kevin Bowman

"A Place Where We Can Go"
Performed by: Abbigayle Scott, Aiden Valentine, Danica Feig, Gigi Kohl, Luz Tellus, and Malia McLellan
Choreography by: Jordan Spena

"Dim"
Performed by: Brooke Cox, Bryan Fortunato, Amaya Adams, Drew Barber, Hannah Jenkins, and Ryan Sytsema
Choreography by: Gigi Kohl

"Like Him"
Performed by: Titan Thomas, Jhalena Sulcer, and Kenya Perry
Choreography by: Drew Barber

"The Duel"
Performed by: Abbigayle Scott
Choreography by: Caleb Sporrer


