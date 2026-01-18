Videos: 2025 Choreographer's Club Showcase Dances at Texas State University

Check out 12 dances from the showcase!
Check out videos from the 2025 Choreographer's Club showcase at Texas State University.
Choreographer’s Club is a student-produced organization within the Musical Theatre program at Texas State University.
All the dances were produced by Malia McLellan and Jhalena Sulcer, with Julio Cataño-Yee as faculty advisor.
Watch the dances here:
"The Chain"
Performed by: Jhalena Sulcer, Bryan Fortunato, Sophie Beck, Joe Schindler, Samy Dej, and Foster Walter
Choreography by: Hannah Jenkins
"Black Car"
Performed by: Drew Barber, Hailey Truong, Simone Straub Clark, Malia McLellan, and Grisham Locke
Choreography by: Ella Knudsen
"And That Reminds Me"
Performed by: Jordan Spena and Jhalena Sulcer
Choreography by: Zach Feeney
"These Walls"
Performed by: Jordan Spena and Amaya Adams
Choreography by: Joe Schindler
"That's Life"
Performed by: Kevin Bowman, Kyra Archuleta, and Jesse Ray McBride
Choreography by: Bryan Fortunato
"4:00 AM"
Performed by: Aubry Snipes, Gabriela Vela, Ian Yamada, Isabel Silva, Jerard Mosely, Joshua Figueroa, Liz Olairbidbe, Michelle Ko, Owen Enslein, and Reagan Thomas
Choreography by: Abbigayle Scott
"The Black Dresses"
Performed by: Amaya Adams, Brooke Cox, Gigi Kohl, Simone Straub Clark, Hannah Jenkins, and Madelynn Gonzalez
Choreography by: Amaya Adams
"I'm Not Bad, I'm Just Drawn That Way"
Performed by: Brooke Cox and Kevin Bowman
Choreography by: Kevin Bowman
"A Place Where We Can Go"
Performed by: Abbigayle Scott, Aiden Valentine, Danica Feig, Gigi Kohl, Luz Tellus, and Malia McLellan
Choreography by: Jordan Spena
"Dim"
Performed by: Brooke Cox, Bryan Fortunato, Amaya Adams, Drew Barber, Hannah Jenkins, and Ryan Sytsema
Choreography by: Gigi Kohl
"Like Him"
Performed by: Titan Thomas, Jhalena Sulcer, and Kenya Perry
Choreography by: Drew Barber
"The Duel"
Performed by: Abbigayle Scott
Choreography by: Caleb Sporrer
