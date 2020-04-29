Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, May 9, 2020
Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on May 9:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Phoebe" - A 2-year-old Shih Tzu could be the perfect match for a pair of empty nesters who enjoy kayaking. But before Brandon will make the introduction, he decides to test the waters to make sure that Phoebe finds pleasure in the couple's favorite activity. (OAD 1/25/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Robot Sleep Pillow" - Mo Rocca shows us grown-up building blocks; the mechanical shoe for THOSE WHO CAN'T bend over; the breathing pillow to snuggle you to sleep; and keeping track of historic innovations. (OAD 1/25/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Movement, Microscopes, and Mechanical Engineering" - On this week's episode: a roboticist who teaches robots to share, a community leader who puts Science on wheels, and an engineer who builds toys. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"A Bumpy Ride" - When little terrier pug mix Tillie develops a lump on her forehead, Allison and Audrey step in to determine if it's putting her life in danger. And, when 5-year-old Hugo comes in with a worrying bump on his neck and a terrified owner, Dr. Danni must act quickly to find out what's wrong. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Raccoon Adoption Agency" - Hope brings baby raccoon orphans together with new mothers, and Dr. Barry comes to the aid of an injured murre. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"I Say a Little Prairie for You" - A miniature horse ignores the neigh-sayers and befriends a golden retriever. Plus, a prairie dog and a K9 believe that all dogs are the same. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
