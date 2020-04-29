Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, May 2, 2020
Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on May 2:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Lincoln" - If Brandon can teach a friendly black lab to rein in his strength, he could become the perfect companion - and a physical assist dog - for a soon-to-be graduate student with muscular dystrophy. (OAD 1/18/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Sleep Wristband" - Host Mo Rocca shows us solar power that follows the sun; the wristband lulling you to sleep; the device letting us know if our water is pure; and the beginning of superhero comic books. (OAD 1/18/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Stinger, Statues and Solar Power" - On this week's episode: scorpions that glow in the dark, life-size statues that can be made in record time, and how lasers are helping advancements in solar power. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Hopping into Health" - A sickly bunny is rushed into Dr. Kate's clinic with a life-threatening blockage in its stomach. Can she help Poncho recover? Also, Drs. Allison and Audrey make a house call to a puppy with an unusual sibling - a noisy parrot named Pepper. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Hope Goes to Bat for a Bat" - Caring for a hoary bat presents extra challenges for Hope, volunteer Sara releases rehabilitated groundhogs and Dr. Barry examines a hairless raccoon. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Behind Friend-emy Lines" - This goat thinks his best friend is the G.O.A.T. Plus, a cat receives no flack when it joins a friendly dog pack. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MOM on CBS - Thursday, May 7, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOMMY on CBS - Thursday, May 7, 2020
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Lincoln" - If Brandon can teach a friendly black lab to rein in his strength, he could become the perfect companion - and a physical assist dog - for a soon-to-be graduate student with muscular dystrophy. (OAD 1/18/20)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Sleep Wristband" - Host Mo Rocca shows us solar power that follows the sun; the wristband lulling you to sleep; the device letting us know if our water is pure; and the beginning of superhero comic books. (OAD 1/18/20)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Stinger, Statues and Solar Power" - On this week's episode: scorpions that glow in the dark, life-size statues that can be made in record time, and how lasers are helping advancements in solar power. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Hopping into Health" - A sickly bunny is rushed into Dr. Kate's clinic with a life-threatening blockage in its stomach. Can she help Poncho recover? Also, Drs. Allison and Audrey make a house call to a puppy with an unusual sibling - a noisy parrot named Pepper. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Hope Goes to Bat for a Bat" - Caring for a hoary bat presents extra challenges for Hope, volunteer Sara releases rehabilitated groundhogs and Dr. Barry examines a hairless raccoon. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Behind Friend-emy Lines" - This goat thinks his best friend is the G.O.A.T. Plus, a cat receives no flack when it joins a friendly dog pack. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.