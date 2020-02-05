Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, February 15, 2020
Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on February 15:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Bring Your Dog to Work Day" - Five rescued shelter dogs learn what it takes to join their future adopters in the workplace. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Avalanche Airbags" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the medical device giving shots with pressure instead of a needle; testing your eyes for glasses with an app on your phone; the airbag backpack saving people during avalanches; and a glimpse at family life during the Great Depression. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Turtles, Teeth, and Technology" - In this episode, a marine biologist spends her day with baby sea turtles; a biomedical engineer uses techniques from the Mayans to improve modern dentistry; and a dancer trains robots to move a little more like you. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"A Day at the Park" - Dr. Alex takes on the case of anxious Ralph, a German Shepherd mix who accidentally licked a fishing hook and got it stuck in his tongue. Then, Dr. Danni heads to a local park to volunteer with Pets in the Park, a charity that helps the less fortunate with their veterinary needs. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Delayed Takeoff" - An eagle is ready for release, but getting him off the ground proves more difficult than expected, and a red FOX with mange needs Hope's help. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Cow You Doin'? - Today, a hawk is only happy when on the trail with its long-tailed friend. Plus, a stubborn donkey and a Jersey cow become bovine besties. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CRIMINAL MINDS on CBS - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, February 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Bring Your Dog to Work Day" - Five rescued shelter dogs learn what it takes to join their future adopters in the workplace. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Avalanche Airbags" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the medical device giving shots with pressure instead of a needle; testing your eyes for glasses with an app on your phone; the airbag backpack saving people during avalanches; and a glimpse at family life during the Great Depression. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Turtles, Teeth, and Technology" - In this episode, a marine biologist spends her day with baby sea turtles; a biomedical engineer uses techniques from the Mayans to improve modern dentistry; and a dancer trains robots to move a little more like you. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"A Day at the Park" - Dr. Alex takes on the case of anxious Ralph, a German Shepherd mix who accidentally licked a fishing hook and got it stuck in his tongue. Then, Dr. Danni heads to a local park to volunteer with Pets in the Park, a charity that helps the less fortunate with their veterinary needs. (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Delayed Takeoff" - An eagle is ready for release, but getting him off the ground proves more difficult than expected, and a red FOX with mange needs Hope's help. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Cow You Doin'? - Today, a hawk is only happy when on the trail with its long-tailed friend. Plus, a stubborn donkey and a Jersey cow become bovine besties. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.