Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, April 25, 2020

Below are the new storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on April 25:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Lacy" - A 5-year-old German shepherd could be the perfect match for a family still mourning the loss of their previous shepherd. But before Lacy will be ready for her new home, she'll need to overcome her distrust of other dogs and befriend the family's current pack of two. (New)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Comic Book Beginnings" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the innovator creating super-strong thread from spider DNA; technology that lets firefighters see through smoke; the breathing pillow to snuggle you to sleep; and the beginning of superhero comic books. (New)

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE

"Marine Biology, Moon Rock, and Molecules" - In this week's episode: a marine biologist who trains sharks, a geologist who compares Hawaiian rock to moon rock, and a cloud research specialist who knows exactly where your water has been. (New)

PET VET DREAM TEAM

"Baby's Day Out" - Beatrice the guinea pig is pregnant, and Dr. Peter can't wait to show off her newborns to his team. Then, Dr. Alex fights to save a 3-month-old puppy named Hendrix after he's attacked by a 200-pound bull mastiff, but can she return a happy pup to his anxious family? (New)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Safe Harbor for a Seal" - The rehabilitation of a harbor seal pup is followed from beach rescue through swim lessons to an eventual return to the sea. (New)

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL

"My Peep the Sheep" - Today, what wool this sheep do without this cat? Plus, a coatimundi always has (coati)FUN(di) with its wild buddy. (New)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG (7th Season)

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)





Related Articles View More TV Stories