Scoop: NBC's SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 5/6-5/26
Below is NBC's SATAMTIME SCHEDULE as of 05/06/2019 for Monday May 6, 2019 through Sunday May 26, 2019:
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"A MATTER OF LIFE AND BREATH (VSP131)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (09:00AM - 09:30AM) (Saturday) : When young bulldog Dougie develops some constricting throat issues, it's up to Dr. Brendon Ringwood to determine the cause. Will an operation on Dougie's airways return the puppy to his normal bark? Then, the back legs of an aging pup named Sylvester are becoming unresponsive, and neurologist Dr. Debbie James has trouble diagnosing the issue. Is cautionary medication the answer, or will Sylvester need risky spinal surgery? Later, a police dog named Jax finds his way to Dr. Sharon French's table due to a cracked canine tooth. She'll do everything she can to ensure that the puppy-in-training can safely get back to his important duties.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"FAMILY BUSINESS (HOC317)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Jim Paek tells the story of his success as the head hockey coach of the South Korean Olympic National Team. Paek is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, and the first Korean-born player to ever play in the NHL. He brought his experience back to his home country, where he coaches players like him who are looking for a chance at national glory. Then, we meet collegiate golfer Haley Moore. Haley's battled through bullying her whole life, but that hasn't stopped her from rising to the top of the college golf world. Her story inspires others to be themselves and have faith in their abilities. Plus, the story of "Qwitch" Andrew. As a teenager in Alaska, Qwitch was not exposed to the game of golf, but as his love for golf grew, so did he, and he was able to help others around him.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"CARIBBEAN DELIGHT (VJG323)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh spends the day ashore in St. Lucia discovering the landscape, food and art of one of the Caribbean's most beautiful islands. He visits a rainforest, where, high in the trees, he learns the importance of the rainforest to the island's population. Then, he experiences its lushness by zip-lining across the tree canopy. Next, Josh visits the oldest working estate on the island that grows and produces St. Lucia's world-famous chocolate. Here, Josh learns an old technique for polishing cocoa beans by dancing on them in a barrel. He takes a food tour through St. Lucia's largest outdoor market and learns about native fruits and how once-exotic spices helped create the island's popular creole cuisine and sits down for a plate of St. Lucia's national dish of salted fish and green figs. Finally, Josh meets with two local artists, a father and son, whose work embodies the spirit and traditions of the island carved into scavenged wood.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"JAPAN (EDD113)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer explores Japan's islands. On Honshu in Jigokudani, also known as "Hell's Valley," the Japanese macaques, or snow monkeys, take advantage of the hot springs, or onsens. Later, the Ainu people appreciate nature and the red-crowned crane. Meanwhile, the rare "wolf deer," or Japanese serow, forages for food. In the island center, usho fishing with cormorants in the Nagara River ensues during summer. On the coast, Japanese macaques and sea slaters make use of their surroundings.
"CONSUMER 101"
"HIGH NOTE (CNR121)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : With the help of a high school marching band, we get a fascinating look at what happens to sound in an "anechoic chamber," a room with no echo. Then, it's an eye-opening wake-up call as host Jack Rico discovers how much added sugar could be lurking in his breakfast. And, did you know bike helmets expire? Jack picks up some useful information to put in his tip jar.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"TREATS WITH A HEALTHY TWIST (NDS323)"
ORIGINAL
05/11/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo is dishing up secret swap-outs in this special episode featuring healthier versions of popular treats like doughnuts, brownies and ice cream. Danny uses squash and nutritional yeast to reinvent nachos; transforms avocados and limes into a bright, dairy-free tropical dessert; and rolls together a coconut-covered vitality bite that's a high-energy alternative to a sugary, snack-size candy bar.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"A DATE IN OMAN (VJG324)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh voyages to Oman, an ancient country on the Arabian Peninsula where many old Arab customs and traditions still prevail. In Muscat, Oman's capital, Josh takes a tour of the elegant Grand Mosque, where he's amazed to learn 21,000 people can worship at the same time. Next, he heads to Oman's first capital in the sixth and seventh centuries, Nizwa, to learn about the craft of carpet weaving. After being introduced to a weaver and observing how to work a mensaje, a traditional loom, Josh tries his hand at weaving and realizes the process is not as simple as it looks. An intrinsic part of Omani hospitality is serving dates, and Josh visits a date farm to learn more about this sweet fruit, how they're grown and the unique system that brings water to the farms down from the mountains. Finally, Josh heads to Sharqiya Sands, a desert area known for its spectacular sand dunes, where he meets with a member of a Bedouin tribe and learns how to travel in this extreme but starkly beautiful environment.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"MOTHER KNOWS BEST (EDD114)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer takes viewers through the motherhood experience from Vietnam to the Caribbean. On the biodiverse Indochinese peninsula, gibbons and langurs are nurturing. Later, in the Caribbean, leatherback sea turtles set their babies up for success. Meanwhile, lion-tailed macaques in the Ghats mountains of India and macaques in China aren't so different. In Sri Lanka, elephants are long associated with nurturing their young, while in the Galapagos, sea lions show theirs how to relax.
"CONSUMER 101"
"AIR SUPPORT (CNR122)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : This isn't your grandpa's antenna! Join host Jack Rico as he learns about the resurgence of TV antennas, and why some consumers are tuning in with this retro-tech. Then, Jack gets some help with his air-travel anxiety from a Consumer Reports expert. Plus, a cookware tester shows how important your choice of pots and pans is if you want to make a great meal.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"ECO-DEFENDERS AND SWEET ENTREPRENEURS (NDS324)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo celebrates entrepreneurs who challenge us to live more sustainably and eat more consciously in this special episode, including glassblowers who transform recycled bottles into light pendants and a restaurateur who built rooftop garden condos for bees; Danny meets teen bakers learning sweet lessons on raising dough for charity; and plants compassion flowers to help spread an inspiring message.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"EMBARK UPON NEW BEGINNINGS (VSP132)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Penny the dachshund's cracked tooth may only be the tip of a deeper issue. V.E.C. dentist Dr. Sharon French wants to remove Penny's abscessed root but may hit a wall if Dr. Regan Williams doesn't clear her for anesthesia. Meanwhile, Bailey the beagle's leg lameness gets examined by Dr. Brendon Ringwood. Will an arthroscopic surgery reveal a torn ligament, or possibly a tumor? Later, cer spaniel Charley experiences dizziness that has him walking into objects around the house. Dr. Debbie James suspects an infection is affecting his nerves, but fears it could be a tumor instead.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"OLD HABITS (HOC318)"
ORIGINAL
05/18/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : The Hughes family takes us inside the NHL's next great hockey family. A year after Quinn Hughes was taken in the first round of the NHL draft, his younger brother Jack is primed to be next in line. Both are hockey prodigies, but they wouldn't have made it this far without pushing each other to go the extra mile. Add that to the support from the entire Hughes family, and you have yourself two professional athletes. Then, Jody Duff is more than just the physical education teacher at Cedar Lane Academy. Duff teaches kids with disabilities, using golf to engage her students both mentally and physically. Her leadership and compassion changes the lives of so many who would not typically get the chance to excel as much as they do in under her watch. Plus, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his wife, Krissie, run Rescue Ranch that houses rescued wild animals from all different backgrounds. Not only is this ranch a place for rehabilitating animals, it's also a learning center and summer camp where kids can learn how to rehabilitate animals, as well as learn empathy and compassion. Despite his busy schedule, Ryan always keeps two hands on the ranch, making sure it stays on the right track. Plus, sisters Nisha and Seema Sadekar are changing the way people look at golf. They took the golf world by storm with the fashion and fun they bring to the course, bringing the game to people who have never considered golf - and MAKING IT look good in the process.
TV-G
"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"
"FILIPINO FUN (VJG325)"
ORIGINAL
05/25/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh makes his first voyage to the bustling city of Manila, the capital of the Philippines. It's a city in constant motion and Josh heads out to visit Intramuros, the 400-year-old walled city in the heart of Manila. Built by the Spanish in the early 1500s, Josh goes on a bike tour and learns how the Philippines' first conquerors left a lasting influence on the country. The Philippines is located in the most active zone of volcanoes in the world, the "Pacific Rim of Fire," and Josh is excited to meet with a volcanologist to explore the smallest active volcano in the world. Finally, Josh meets a local chef and gets a cooking lesson in the unique style of cooking called adobo, which every Filipino cook learns.
TV-G
"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"
"SRI LANKA (EDD107)"
REPEAT
05/25/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : On this episode of Earth Odyssey, Dylan Dreyer takes us to Sri Lanka. The lowland plains show how the elephants use the Minneriya tank to their advantage and how they travel in herds. Then, in Yala National Park, we travel to see spotted deer and how they've adapted their bodies and behavior to the tempestuous Sri Lankan climate. See how gray langurs, allies of the deer, warn of predators like the ferocious Sri Lankan leopard. Next, we see how toque macaques have taken to the ruins of Polonnaruwa. Later, we see why mugger crocodiles leave their stork neighbors alone.
"CONSUMER 101"
"BE SMART (CNR112)"
REPEAT
05/25/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Many consumers love their smart TVs, but how much information do they gather from you? Then, we meet the teams that evaluate sunscreen to keep consumers safe from the harmful effects of the sun. And a Consumer Reports expert shows host Jack Rico the safest and most effective way to pack your car for a trip.
"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"
"INGENIOUS WAYS TO REPURPOSE EVERYDAY ITEMS (NDS325)"
ORIGINAL
05/25/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo raids the recycling and compost bins in this special episode featuring creative ways to upcycle what's already around the house. Danny transforms food scraps into an indoor garden and tin cans into trendy desk organizers; and then ropes you in for a craft project that repurposes take-out containers, while stringing up a bright idea for getting more out of single-serve beverage pods.
TV-G
"VETS SAVING PETS"
"CAT SPLASH FEVER (VSP133)"
ORIGINAL
05/25/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Cats always land on their feet, but after Reine's three-story fall, she'll need some rehabilitation to get her leg back to 100%. Will Reine sink or swim as resident rehab therapist Tracy McKenzie puts her into the underwater treadmill? Meanwhile, an aging kitty named Mambo comes to the V.E.C. with a fluid buildup in his chest. An ultrasound by Dr. Regan Williams could reveal the potentially dangerous culprit. Then, puppy Hershey's baby teeth aren't falling out, which lands him an appointment with Dr. Sharon French. A routine procedure becomes anything but as the dentist goes on THE HUNT for engrained root fragments.
"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"
"ALL GAS, NO BRAKES (HOC303)"
05/25/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : Lauren Thompson hosts. Deshaun Watson's childhood was impacted by one former NFL star, and he is now able to pay it forward. Then, we meet up-and-coming golfer Lauren Artis who will stop at nothing to make a difference in her community. Then, how Bryson DeChambeau's win at the US Amateur Open ultimately saved his fathers life.
TV-G
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
