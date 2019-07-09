Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 7/8-7/28





NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE as of: 07/08/2019 Monday July 8, 2019 - Sunday July 28, 2019"THE CHAMPION WITHIN""FAMILY FUN IN THE FAST LANE (HOC310)"07/13/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Carson Foster was born to be a great swimmer. He started in preschool and quickly became one of the fastest swimmers in the world. At the age of 10, he broke a national age-group record held by one of his idols, Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps. Now, he's training his way to achieving his own dreams. We get an inside look at Carson's journey to top his idol. Then, Erik Jones has been racing cars his entire life: from quarter-midgets at age seven, to stock cars at 13 and all the way up to NASCAR's top racing series by age 18. Despite all the high-performance racecars he drives, it's a 1965 Corvette that means the most to him. We take a look at Erik's drive that started with his favorite ride. Then, we head to the golf course, where Elise Deschaine and her father engage in a friendly family rivalry. When Elise was young, her father took her to a golf course to hit balls and spend quality time together. That quality time blossomed into a potential professional career for Elise - one that wouldn't have happened without a competitive push from her father. Plus, we look at how Raymond Floyd's biggest fan and biggest critic, his wife Maria, was the key to his winning the 1986 U.S. Open.TV-G"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA""MEDIEVAL MALTA (VJG313)"REPEAT07/13/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh voyages to the island country of Malta, where his ship docks in the beautiful capital of Valletta, and he visits a spice shop and learns how a Moroccan spice blend has influenced Maltese cuisine. At Fort St. Angelo, he tours the palace museum to learn about the history of the Knights of Malta and suits up for a lesson in sword-fighting skills. Next, Josh gets a lesson in abseiling in order to descend a 180-foot arch to get a bird's-eye view of the Blue Grotto, one of the island's most beautiful natural sites. Then, he meets a local chef who teaches him how to make Malta's classic fish soup, aljotta.TV-G"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER""RETURN TO THE GALAPAGOS (EDD117)"ORIGINAL07/13/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) :"CONSUMER 101""SMOOTH RIDE (CNR125)"ORIGINAL07/13/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) :"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO""BAKING WITH GESINE BULLOCK-PRADO (NDS315)"REPEAT07/13/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo gets the inside scoop on baking a beautiful Bundt from celebrity baker Gesine Bullock-Prado; shares a supercharged snack recipe for energizing, coconut-covered vitality bites; ropes you in for a DIY craft that turns used containers into designer-style buckets; and reveals new uses for all-but-forgotten condiment packets.TV-G"VETS SAVING PETS""A RASH OF INJURIES (VSP122)"REPEAT07/13/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : A little terrier named Anchor is carried into the V.E.C. with to a serious spinal cord compression that's preventing him from standing on all fours. Dr. Debbie James will need to determine whether removing a herniated disc can restore Anchor's ability to walk. Then, another terrier named Sydra is brought in after multiple trips to see cardiologist Dr. Regan Williams. Can the older dog's heart persevere beyond nature's course? Later, is Pekingese Ping's skin rash the result of a bacterial infection, or could it be a serious immune system disorder? It's up to Dr. Steve Waisglass to soothe poor Ping's sore skin.( X Denotes Changes/Addition)