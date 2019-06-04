Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 6/3-6/23





NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE as of: 06/03/2019 Monday June 3, 2019 - Sunday June 23, 2019:"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA""TRAVEL LESSONS (VJG311)"REPEAT06/15/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh turns back the pages in his journal and recalls a few of the incredible experiences he's had and what he's learned from them. On his day ashore in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Josh kayaks with a guide to the famous El Arco landmark, where he learns about its importance for hundreds of years to ships navigating the waters around the Baja California Peninsula. On the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Josh is put to the test while attending a hula warrior dance school and learns just how much strength and stamina are needed to perform this ancient dance tradition. Finally, on a voyage to help communities in the Caribbean, Josh joins a group building a playground out of recycled tires for a community center in Roatán, Honduras. When the kids join in too, everyone gets down in the dirt with smiles on their faces - especially Josh.TV-G"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER""FALKLANDS (EDD110)"REPEAT06/15/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer takes us to the rugged beauty of the Falkland Islands. The proud king penguin struts around and takes care of the eggs while sea lions also care for their young pups. Among the cliffs, rockhopper penguins make their way through ancient paths, careful to avoid fur seals. Next, gentoo penguins show off their speed and unique feeding method, chick chase and avoid a sea lion attack. Magellanic penguins meet up and make their nests in the same neighborhood as the massive elephant seal."CONSUMER 101""WAY AHEAD (CNR115)"REPEAT06/15/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Host Jack Rico heads to the Consumer Reports auto test track to learn from a top car tester how to drive like a pro. Then, we have some top tips on how to stay safe when using a peer-to-peer payment app. And we get a fascinating look inside the mind of a top scientist by asking him to perform a simple task: clean a kitchen."NATURALLY, DANNY SEO""INSIDE ORGANIC FARMING (NDS311)"REPEAT06/15/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo learns the secrets to organic farming at a seventh-generation dairy operation; goes green for a matcha-infused, strawberry-ginger breakfast poke bowl; transforms freezer paper into a must-have art accessory; and offers the dos and don'ts of food bank donations.TV-G"VETS SAVING PETS""A BITE OUT OF CRIME (VSP118)"REPEAT06/15/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Police K-9 Magnum is brought in after breaking a back molar bringing down a criminal. While Dr. French attempts to remove the tooth and surrounding root, she discovers another worrisome problem in the German Shepherd. Then, Burger the dachshund has developed back pain when touched. It's up to Dr. James to diagnosis the problem as soon as possible and get Burger into surgery to prevent paralysis in his hind legs. Later, when Rusty comes in to check on a minor cough, he and his owner are in for a big surprise when Dr. Williams recruits her staff to help celebrate Rusty's birthday and long-time friendship."THE CHAMPION WITHIN""OFF AND RACING (HOC306)"06/15/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : Stock car driver Bubba Wallace burst onto the professional racing scene in 2011 with his Dover International Speedway victory, and never slowed down from there. Moving up in the ranks, from the truck level to the Nascar series, Bubba has continued to have success while continuing to pave the road for other African American drivers. Then, we look at the rise of South Korean golf over the last two decades. The popularity in the sport started in the late 80's, but it was Se-Ri Pak's two Major victories in 1998 at the LGPA Championship and the US Woman's Open during her phenomenal 1998 rookie season that made the world notice that South Korean golf is here, and it's not going anywhere. Then, we meet MMA fighters Frank Shamrock and Tito Ortiz, along with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, and join them in a round of golf. How do they think a mentally taxing sport like golf relates to their physically demanding sports of MMA and Boxing? Plus, go to the Ivy League of horse racing in Lexington, Kentucky. The Lexington horse school is the most prestigious in America and is where they train the next winners of the Preakness, The Belmont Stakes, and the coveted Kentucky Derby.TV-G( X Denotes Changes/Addition)