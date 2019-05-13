Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 5/13-6/2

NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE as of: 05/13/2019 Monday May 13, 2019 - Sunday June 2, 2019:

"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"

"A DATE IN OMAN (VJG324)"

ORIGINAL

05/18/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh voyages to Oman, an ancient country on the Arabian Peninsula where many old Arab customs and traditions still prevail. In Muscat, Oman's capital, Josh takes a tour of the elegant Grand Mosque, where he's amazed to learn 21,000 people can worship at the same time. Next, he heads to Oman's first capital in the sixth and seventh centuries, Nizwa, to learn about the craft of carpet weaving. After being introduced to a weaver and observing how to work a mensaje, a traditional loom, Josh tries his hand at weaving and realizes the process is not as simple as it looks. An intrinsic part of Omani hospitality is serving dates, and Josh visits a date farm to learn more about this sweet fruit, how they're grown and the unique system that brings water to the farms down from the mountains. Finally, Josh heads to Sharqiya Sands, a desert area known for its spectacular sand dunes, where he meets with a member of a Bedouin tribe and learns how to travel in this extreme but starkly beautiful environment.

TV-G

"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"

"MOTHER KNOWS BEST (EDD114)"

ORIGINAL

05/18/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer takes viewers through the motherhood experience from Vietnam to the Caribbean. On the biodiverse Indochinese peninsula, gibbons and langurs are nurturing. Later, in the Caribbean, leatherback sea turtles set their babies up for success. Meanwhile, lion-tailed macaques in the Ghats mountains of India and macaques in China aren't so different. In Sri Lanka, elephants are long associated with nurturing their young, while in the Galapagos, sea lions show theirs how to relax.

"CONSUMER 101"

"AIR SUPPORT (CNR122)"

ORIGINAL

05/18/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : This isn't your grandpa's antenna! Join host Jack Rico as he learns about the resurgence of TV antennas, and why some consumers are tuning in with this retro-tech. Then, Jack gets some help with his air-travel anxiety from a Consumer Reports expert. Plus, a cookware tester shows how important your choice of pots and pans is if you want to make a great meal.

"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"

"ECO-DEFENDERS AND SWEET ENTREPRENEURS (NDS324)"

ORIGINAL

05/18/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo celebrates entrepreneurs who challenge us to live more sustainably and eat more consciously in this special episode, including glassblowers who transform recycled bottles into light pendants and a restaurateur who built rooftop garden condos for bees; Danny meets teen bakers learning sweet lessons on raising dough for charity; and plants compassion flowers to help spread an inspiring message.

TV-G

"VETS SAVING PETS"

"EMBARK UPON NEW BEGINNINGS (VSP132)"

ORIGINAL

05/18/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Penny the dachshund's cracked tooth may only be the tip of a deeper issue. V.E.C. dentist Dr. Sharon French wants to remove Penny's abscessed root but may hit a wall if Dr. Regan Williams doesn't clear her for anesthesia. Meanwhile, Bailey the beagle's leg lameness gets examined by Dr. Brendon Ringwood. Will an arthroscopic surgery reveal a torn ligament, or possibly a tumor? Later,cer spaniel Charley experiences dizziness that has him walking into objects around the house. Dr. Debbie James suspects an infection is affecting his nerves, but fears it could be a tumor instead.

"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"

"OLD HABITS (HOC318)"

ORIGINAL

05/18/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : The Hughes family takes us inside the NHL's next great hockey family. A year after Quinn Hughes was taken in the first round of the NHL draft, his younger brother Jack is primed to be next in line. Both are hockey prodigies, but they wouldn't have made it this far without pushing each other to go the extra mile. Add that to the support from the entire Hughes family, and you have yourself two professional athletes. Then, Jody Duff is more than just the physical education teacher at Cedar Lane Academy. Duff teaches kids with disabilities, using golf to engage her students both mentally and physically. Her leadership and compassion changes the lives of so many who would not typically get the chance to excel as much as they do in under her watch. Plus, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his wife, Krissie, run Rescue Ranch that houses rescued wild animals from all different backgrounds. Not only is this ranch a place for rehabilitating animals, it's also a learning center and summer camp where kids can learn how to rehabilitate animals, as well as learn empathy and compassion. Despite his busy schedule, Ryan always keeps two hands on the ranch, making sure it stays on the right track. Plus, sisters Nisha and Seema Sadekar are changing the way people look at golf. They took the golf world by storm with the fashion and fun they bring to the course, bringing the game to people who have never considered golf - and MAKING IT look good in the process.

TV-G

"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"

"FILIPINO FUN (VJG325)"

ORIGINAL

05/25/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh makes his first voyage to the bustling city of Manila, the capital of the Philippines. It's a city in constant motion and Josh heads out to visit Intramuros, the 400-year-old walled city in the heart of Manila. Built by the Spanish in the early 1500s, Josh goes on a bike tour and learns how the Philippines' first conquerors left a lasting influence on the country. The Philippines is located in the most active zone of volcanoes in the world, the "Pacific Rim of Fire," and Josh is excited to meet with a volcanologist to explore the smallest active volcano in the world. Finally, Josh meets a local chef and gets a cooking lesson in the unique style of cooking called adobo, which every Filipino cook learns.

TV-G

"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"

"SRI LANKA (EDD107)"

REPEAT

05/25/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : On this episode of Earth Odyssey, Dylan Dreyer takes us to Sri Lanka. The lowland plains show how the elephants use the Minneriya tank to their advantage and how they travel in herds. Then, in Yala National Park, we travel to see spotted deer and how they've adapted their bodies and behavior to the tempestuous Sri Lankan climate. See how gray langurs, allies of the deer, warn of predators like the ferocious Sri Lankan leopard. Next, we see how toque macaques have taken to the ruins of Polonnaruwa. Later, we see why mugger crocodiles leave their stork neighbors alone.

"CONSUMER 101"

"BE SMART (CNR112)"

REPEAT

05/25/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Many consumers love their smart TVs, but how much information do they gather from you? Then, we meet the teams that evaluate sunscreen to keep consumers safe from the harmful effects of the sun. And a Consumer Reports expert shows host Jack Rico the safest and most effective way to pack your car for a trip.

"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"

"INGENIOUS WAYS TO REPURPOSE EVERYDAY ITEMS (NDS325)"

ORIGINAL

05/25/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo raids the recycling and compost bins in this special episode featuring creative ways to upcycle what's already around the house. Danny transforms food scraps into an indoor garden and tin cans into trendy desk organizers; and then ropes you in for a craft project that repurposes take-out containers, while stringing up a bright idea for getting more out of single-serve beverage pods.

TV-G

"VETS SAVING PETS"

"CAT SPLASH FEVER (VSP133)"

ORIGINAL

05/25/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Cats always land on their feet, but after Reine's three-story fall, she'll need some rehabilitation to get her leg back to 100%. Will Reine sink or swim as resident rehab therapist Tracy McKenzie puts her into the underwater treadmill? Meanwhile, an aging kitty named Mambo comes to the V.E.C. with a fluid buildup in his chest. An ultrasound by Dr. Regan Williams could reveal the potentially dangerous culprit. Then, puppy Hershey's baby teeth aren't falling out, which lands him an appointment with Dr. Sharon French. A routine procedure becomes anything but as the dentist goes on THE HUNT for engrained root fragments.

"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"

"ALL GAS, NO BRAKES (HOC303)"

05/25/2019 (12:30PM - 01:00PM) (Saturday) : Lauren Thompson hosts. Deshaun Watson's childhood was impacted by one former NFL star, and he is now able to pay it forward. Then, we meet up-and-coming golfer Lauren Artis who will stop at nothing to make a difference in her community. Then, how Bryson DeChambeau's win at the US Amateur Open ultimately saved his fathers life.

TV-G

"VETS SAVING PETS"

"DR. WILLIAMS TAKES IT TO HEART (VSP134)"

ORIGINAL

06/01/2019 (09:00AM - 09:30AM) (Saturday) :

"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"

"HOUSES DIVIDED (HOC304)"

06/01/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Baseball player Jacob Steinberg's injury and how it shifted his dreams. Then, the Sadekar sisters are changing to way we look at golf. Plus, two stories of friendly competition: two sisters line up on opposite teams at the Olympics and two best friends tee off against each other. Lauren Thompson hosts.

TV-G

"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"

"HARVEST ADVENTURES (VJG326)"

ORIGINAL

06/01/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) :

TV-G

"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"

"CAMBODIA (EDD108)"

REPEAT

06/01/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Host Dylan Dreyer takes us to the watery kingdom of Cambodia. In the lush forests, we see the low-lying plains and the Mekong River. At the Tonlé Sap, the Asian elephant shows how it uses water to survive. We then see the ruins of Angkor, by the Khmer, and how macaques conquered it. Above, the black-shanked doucs swing branch to branch. On the forest floor, the moon bear displays its unique traits while a praying mantis makes the best of its big world. The Indochinese tiger makes an appearance before retreating back into the forest as the Burmese python slides through its daily routine.

"CONSUMER 101"

"RICO & RICO (CNR113)"

REPEAT

06/01/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Host Jack Rico learns the correct way to paint a wall from a Consumer Reports expert with a similar name. Then, we take to the skies as Jack learns all about drones. And we look at the Science behind fuel economy testing.

"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"

"AT-HOME PAMPERING FOR YOU AND YOUR PETS (NDS326)"

ORIGINAL

06/01/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) :

TV-G





