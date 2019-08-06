Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 8/5-8/25
NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 08/05/2019 Monday August 5, 2019 - Sunday August 25, 2019:
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"SEATTLE / TACOMA CITY FINALS"
ORIGINAL
08/05/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads back to the Pacific North West for the City Finals round of the competition at the Tacoma Dome. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Northwest Passage, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2846"
ORIGINAL
08/05/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"JUDGE CUTS 4"
ORIGINAL
08/06/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Comedy legend Jay Leno joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE COMEDY CLASH 1"
ORIGINAL
08/06/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Comedy Clash" round begins. In the next phase of the competition, the best acts from the "Open Mic" round will go head-to-head with another comedic act. The winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to "Semi-Final Showcase" and be one step closer to ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 D, L
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"OH SHIPWRECKED"
08/07/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Danger Word," "Oh Ship," "Mount St. Ellen" and "Don't Leave Me Hanging." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the winner of that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG L
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"SOME LIKE IT HOT HANDS"
08/07/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Stink Tank," "Aww Snap," "One Eyed Monster" and "Don't Leave Me Hanging." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the winner of that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG
"THE INBETWEEN"
"THE DEVIL'S REFUGEE"
ORIGINAL
08/07/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer), Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) investigate the cold case disappearance of Millie (guest star, Berkeley Ratzlaff) and soon realize that her disappearance may involve an old acquaintance, Ed Roven (recurring guest star, Sean Bolger).
TV-14 LV
"THE WALL"
"BROOKE AND CODY"
REPEAT
08/08/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes "The Wall," a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night, and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose - to change peoples' lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, Brooke, a photographer, and her husband, Cody, a firefighter and paramedic from Las Vegas, take a chance and risk cash prizes, all hoping the balls drop their way. The series is hosted by Chris Hardwick.
TV-PG
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"KISS ME IN LAMORNE-ING"
ORIGINAL
08/08/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Jane Lynch hosts a no-holds-barred competition of entertaining party games including Song Sung Wrong, Block This Way, and What's In a Name?. Celebrity cast Lamorne Morris, Sara Foster, and Lil Rel team up to challenge Mike Colter, Erin Foster, and Thomas Middleditch ?in hopes of helping a contestant win the $25,000 grand prize.
TV-14 L
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"FACING DEMONS"
REPEAT
08/08/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : DEAN WINTERS GUEST STARS IN 450TH EPISODE -A young man's suicide sparks a child molestation investigation, and Benson (Mariska) turns to Cassidy (Winters) when the case hits a dead end. Also starring Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester. Also guest starring William Sadler (Gary Dolan), Selenis Leyva (Samantha Morgan) and Justin Mark (Micah Fuller).
TV-14 D, L, V
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"SEATTLE / TACOMA CITY FINALS"
REPEAT
08/09/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads back to the Pacific North West for the City Finals round of the competition at the Tacoma Dome. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Northwest Passage, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2846"
ORIGINAL
08/09/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"JUDGE CUTS 4"
REPEAT
08/10/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Saturday) : Comedy legend Jay Leno joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2846"
ORIGINAL
08/10/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"TBA"
REPEAT
08/11/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) :
"NBC SPORTS"
"U.S. GYMNASTICS (8/11/19)"
ORIGINAL
08/11/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) :
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE OPEN MIC 4"
08/11/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The "Open Mic" round concludes with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the final night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 D, L
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"BALTIMORE CITY FINALS"
ORIGINAL
08/12/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Baltimore for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Angry Birds, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2847"
ORIGINAL
08/12/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"QUARTER FINALS 1"
ORIGINAL
08/13/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience. Starring Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Hosted by Terry Crews.
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE COMEDY CLASH 2"
ORIGINAL
08/13/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Comedy Clash" round continues as the best acts from the "Open Mic" round will go head-to-head with another comedic act. The winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to "Semi-Final Showcase" and be one step closer to ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 L
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"LIVE RESULTS 1"
ORIGINAL
08/14/2019 (08:00PM - 09:01PM) (Wednesday) : Seven acts from the previous night's show will move on to the semi-final round of competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save by using The AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Official App or going to NBC.com. Starring Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Hosted by Terry Crews.
"SONGLAND"
"MACKLEMORE"
ORIGINAL
08/14/2019 (09:01PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : "Songland" serves as a destination for music's biggest stars to find their next hit song. Undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original material to mega-star Macklemore and a panel of chart-topping music producers. Viewers get an authentic peek into the creative process behind songwriting as three of music's most successful and sought-after writer-producers, Ryan Tedder (Adele, Taylor Swift), Ester Dean (Rihanna, Katy Perry) and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt), produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Macklemore's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Macklemore and released for a global audience the same night.
TV-PG L
"THE INBETWEEN"
"MONSTERS AND ANGELS"
ORIGINAL
08/14/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom and Damien investigate the murder of a young schoolteacher, only to discover that her killer is someone very close to home. Cassie realizes that she must deal with Ed Roven once and for all.
TV-14 V
"THE WALL"
"TOMEKA AND ANDRE"
08/15/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes "The Wall," a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night -- and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose - to change peoples' lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, this game can change lives in an instant. The series is hosted by Chris Hardwick.
TV-PG L
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"THE ANCHORMAN AND THE WRESTLERS"
ORIGINAL
08/15/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Two contestants step into the HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT ring with wrestlers Brie Bella, Nikki Bella and celebrity guests Lester Holt, Chris Sullivan, Michael Ealy and Natasha Leggero to win the $25,000 grand prize. Emmy Award winning host Jane Lynch leads two teams in playing comical party games I Love a Charade, Smash the Buzzer and the new game Dazed & Reviewed.
TV-14 DL
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"BLACKOUT"
REPEAT
08/15/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When Defense Attorney Nikki Staines (guest star Callie Thorne) is raped after a police charity event, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) reluctantly looks to her own for a suspect. Also starring Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Also guest starring Peter Gallagher (Deputy Chief Dodds), Titus Welliver (Rob Miller), Ian Blackman (Judge Leonard) and Jerry Clicquot (J.J. Austen).
TV-14 D, L, V
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"BALTIMORE CITY FINALS"
REPEAT
08/16/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Baltimore for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Angry Birds, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2847"
ORIGINAL
08/16/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"LIVE RESULTS 1"
REPEAT
08/17/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : Seven acts from the previous night's show will move on to the semi-final round of competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save by using The AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Official App or going to NBC.com. Starring Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Hosted by Terry Crews.
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2847"
ORIGINAL
08/17/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"TBA"
REPEAT
08/18/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"QUARTER FINALS 1"
REPEAT
08/18/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience. Starring Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Hosted by Terry Crews.
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE COMEDY CLASH 1"
REPEAT
08/18/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The "Comedy Clash" round begins. In the next phase of the competition, the best acts from the "Open Mic" round will go head-to-head with another comedic act. The winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to "Semi-Final Showcase" and be one step closer to ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 D, L
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"CINCINNATI CITY FINALS"
ORIGINAL
08/19/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Cincinnati for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Slam Dunk, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2848"
ORIGINAL
08/19/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"QUARTER FINALS 2"
ORIGINAL
08/20/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience. Starring Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Hosted by Terry Crews
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE COMEDY CLASH 3"
ORIGINAL
08/20/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Comedy Clash" round continues as the best acts from the "Open Mic" round will go head-to-head with another comedic act. The winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to "Semi-Final Showcase" and be one step closer to ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 D, L
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"LIVE RESULTS 2"
ORIGINAL
08/21/2019 (08:00PM - 09:01PM) (Wednesday) : Seven acts from the previous night's show will move on to the semi-final round of competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save by using The AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Official App or going to NBC.com. Starring Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Hosted by Terry Crews.
"SONGLAND"
"OLD DOMINION/JEEP"
ORIGINAL
08/21/2019 (09:01PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Country hitmakers Old Dominion come to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be featured in an upcoming Jeep commercial. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the styles of Old Dominion and Jeep. One song is chosen to be recorded by Old Dominion, released for a global audience, and featured in the next Jeep commercial.
TV-PG L
"CHICAGO PD"
"CONFESSION"
REPEAT
08/21/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Antonio (Jon Seda) struggles with his guilty conscience as he tries to take down a major drug dealer. In order to protect his team, Voight (Jason Beghe) takes a big shot at Kelton (guest star John C. McGinley).
TV-14 LV
"THE WALL"
"VICTOR AND EVELYN"
REPEAT
08/22/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : "VICTOR AND EVELYN" From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes "The Wall," a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night, and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose - to change peoples' lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, Victor, a transit police officer, and wife Evelyn, who works in human resources, from Union, N.J., take a chance and risk cash prizes, all hoping the balls drop their way. The series is hosted by Chris Hardwick.
TV-PG
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"WHATCHA HOUGH TO?"
ORIGINAL
08/22/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Jane Lynch hosts a series of fun party games that brings out the competitive side of some of Hollywood's most beloved stars. Derek Hough, Sherri Shepherd and Oliver Hudson face off with Kal Penn, Ester Dean and Joel McHale in the new game Watcha Cup To? and fan favorites including Get in My Pants, Where Ya Goin? and Show Me the Music. Two contestants lead teams of three as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize.
TV-14 L
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"DEARLY BELOVED"
REPEAT
08/22/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU investigates a he-said, she-said case when a woman crashes a wedding to accuse her therapist of sexual assault.. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Guest starring Shiri Appleby (Kitty Bennett), TJ Thyne (Dr. Joshua Hensley), Maureen Sebastian (Lana Stallworth), Poppy Liu (Hannah Berkowitz) and Garrett Turner (Bo Albrecht). Directed by Lucy Liu.
TV-14 D, L, V
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"CINCINNATI CITY FINALS"
REPEAT
08/23/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Cincinnati for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Slam Dunk, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2848"
ORIGINAL
08/23/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"QUARTER FINALS 2"
REPEAT
08/24/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Saturday) : Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience. Starring Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Hosted by Terry Crews
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2848"
ORIGINAL
08/24/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"NFL PRE-SEASON FOOTBALL"
"NFL PRE-SEASON GAME: PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ TENNESSEE TITANS"
ORIGINAL
08/25/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) :
TV-PG
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
