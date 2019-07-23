Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 7/22-8/11
NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 07/22/2019 Monday July 22, 2019 - Sunday August 11, 2019:
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"ATLANTA CITY FINALS"
ORIGINAL
07/22/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Atlanta for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Up For Grabs, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2844"
ORIGINAL
07/22/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : When a San Diego woman arrives at an emergency room, she is near death. Her hair is falling out and her vital signs are fading, even though there are no signs of an infection or injury. Doctors, the FBI and local law enforcement are then called in to try to solve not only a medical mystery, but also a horrific crime. Natalie Morales reports.
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"JUDGE CUTS 2"
ORIGINAL
07/23/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : NBA Superstar Dwayne Wade joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE OPEN MIC 3"
ORIGINAL
07/23/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Open Mic" round continues with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the third night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 L
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"GONE WITH THE WIN"
07/24/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Son of a One Eyed Monster," "You Bet Your Wife," "Say Whaat?" and "Mount St. Ellen." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG
"SONGLAND"
"JONAS BROTHERS"
07/24/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The Jonas Brothers come to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be their next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Jonas Brothers' style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers and released for a global audience.
TV-PG D
"THE INBETWEEN"
"LET ME IN YOUR WINDOW"
ORIGINAL
07/24/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom and Damien race to stop a serial pyromaniac before he can strike again. Cassie suspects there's something evil going on with the new bartender at work. Things take a turn for Sally, Damien's comatose girlfriend.
TV-14 V
"THE WALL"
"STEVE AND NICK"
REPEAT
07/25/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes "The Wall," a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night, and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose - to change peoples' lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, Steve, an administrative assistant, and his husband, Nick, a marketing manager from Akron, Ohio, take a chance and risk cash prizes, all hoping the balls drop their way. The series is hosted by Chris Hardwick.
TV-PG
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"NOTHING FAISONS THIS SUPER GAME NIGHT"
ORIGINAL
07/25/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Emmy Award winning host Jane Lynch introduces her new game, Jane's Pool Jamz, to celebrity guests Donald Faison, David Arquette and Rob Riggle, as well as Superstore's Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash, and Ben Feldman. Two contestants go head to head with their favorite celebrities for a $25,000 grand prize in funny games that include Dance in Your Pants, Who Are You Wearing, and Take the Hint.
TV-14 DL
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"BROTHEL"
REPEAT
07/25/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Fin (Ice T) teams up with an old colleague to track down the proprietor of a pop-up brothel. Also starring Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Guest starring Jennifer Esposito (Sgt. Phoebe Baker), Baylen Thomas (Collum O'Connor), Adrian Alvarado (Carlos Ramirez), John Rothman (Judge Kofax) and Jenna Stern (Judge Barth).
TV-14 D, L, V
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"ATLANTA CITY FINALS"
REPEAT
07/26/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Atlanta for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Up For Grabs, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2844"
ORIGINAL
07/26/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE OPEN MIC 2"
07/27/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : The "Open Mic" round continues with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the second night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 D, L
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2844"
ORIGINAL
07/27/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"JANE'S NEW DIGGS"
REPEAT
07/28/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Guest cast Nicole Byer, Taye Diggs and Timothy Simons join the fun at Jane's new beach digs to face off against Carson Kressley, Arielle Kebbel and Kym Whitley. The teams will play "Clue-Boom!," "Wrap Battle" and "Monotunes" as well as the hilarious new game, Kiss & Yell. Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch serves as game-master as the two teams go head to head for a $25,000 grand prize.
"NBC SPORTS"
"U.S. TRACK & FIELD (7/28/19)"
ORIGINAL
07/28/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"JUDGE CUTS 2"
REPEAT
07/28/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : NBA Superstar Dwayne Wade joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY FINALS"
ORIGINAL
07/29/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Oklahoma City for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Snap Back, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2845"
ORIGINAL
07/29/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"JUDGE CUTS 3"
ORIGINAL
07/30/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Emmy-nominated actress Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE OPEN MIC 4"
ORIGINAL
07/30/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Open Mic" round concludes with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the final night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 D, L
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"THE SOUND OF MUSICAL CHAIRS"
07/31/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Blindfolded Musical Chairs," "You Bet Your Wife," "Dizzy Dash" and a new game this season, "Mount St. Ellen." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG
"SONGLAND"
"ALOE BLACC / FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW"
07/31/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc and David Leitch, the director of the new film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw come to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be featured in the upcoming Universal Pictures blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music-Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally-produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit into the film. One song is chosen to be recorded by Blacc, released for a global audience, and will be featured in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which will arrive in theaters nationwide August 2nd.
TV-PG V
"THE INBETWEEN"
"WHILE THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME"
ORIGINAL
07/31/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damian (Justin Cornwell) investigate the mysterious death of a vibrant young woman while Cassie's (Harriet Dyer) visions reveal a complicated family story. Cassie also encounters an idol from her childhood in THE INBETWEEN and helps him right some past wrongs.
TV-14 V
"NFL PRE-SEASON FOOTBALL"
"NFL HALL OF FAME GAME: DENVER BRONCOS VS. ATLANTA FALCONS"
ORIGINAL
08/01/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) :
TV-PG
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"OKLAHOMA CITY CITY FINALS"
REPEAT
08/02/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Oklahoma City for the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Snap Back, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2845"
ORIGINAL
08/02/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE OPEN MIC 4"
REPEAT
08/03/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : The "Open Mic" round concludes with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the final night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 D, L
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2845"
ORIGINAL
08/03/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"NOTHING FAISONS THIS SUPER GAME NIGHT"
REPEAT
08/04/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Emmy Award winning host Jane Lynch introduces her new game, Jane's Pool Jamz, to celebrity guests Donald Faison, David Arquette and Rob Riggle, as well as Superstore's Colton Dunn, Lauren Ash, and Ben Feldman. Two contestants go head to head with their favorite celebrities for a $25,000 grand prize in funny games that include Dance in Your Pants, Who Are You Wearing, and Take the Hint.
TV-14 DL
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"JUDGE CUTS 3"
REPEAT
08/04/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Emmy-nominated actress Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE OPEN MIC 3"
REPEAT
08/04/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The "Open Mic" round continues with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the third night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"SEATTLE / TACOMA CITY FINALS"
ORIGINAL
08/05/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads back to the Pacific North West for the City Finals round of the competition at the Tacoma Dome. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Northwest Passage, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"MO2846"
ORIGINAL
08/05/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"JUDGE CUTS 4"
ORIGINAL
08/06/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Comedy legend Jay Leno joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE COMEDY CLASH 1"
ORIGINAL
08/06/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Comedy Clash" round begins. In the next phase of the competition, the best acts from the "Open Mic" round will go head-to-head with another comedic act. The winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to "Semi-Final Showcase" and be one step closer to ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 DL
"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"
"OH SHIPWRECKED"
08/07/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Danger Word," "Oh Ship," "Mount St. Ellen" and "Don't Leave Me Hanging." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the winner of that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.
TV-PG L
"SONGLAND"
"MEGHAN TRAINOR"
08/07/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Meghan Trainor comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Trainor's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Trainor and released for a global audience.
TV-PG L
"THE INBETWEEN"
"THE DEVIL'S REFUGEE"
ORIGINAL
08/07/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer), Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) investigate the cold case disappearance of Millie (guest star, Berkeley Ratzlaff) and soon realize that her disappearance may involve an old acquaintance, Ed Roven (recurring guest star, Sean Bolger).
TV-14 LV
"THE WALL"
"BROOKE AND CODY"
REPEAT
08/08/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes "The Wall," a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night, and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose - to change peoples' lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, Brooke, a photographer, and her husband, Cody, a firefighter and paramedic from Las Vegas, take a chance and risk cash prizes, all hoping the balls drop their way. The series is hosted by Chris Hardwick.
TV-PG
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"KISS ME IN LAMORNE-ING"
ORIGINAL
08/08/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Jane Lynch hosts a no-holds-barred competition of entertaining party games including Song Sung Wrong, Block This Way, and What's In a Name?. Celebrity cast Lamorne Morris, Sara Foster, and Lil Rel team up to challenge Mike Colter, Erin Foster, and Thomas Middleditch ?in hopes of helping a contestant win the $25,000 grand prize.
TV-14 L
"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"
"FACING DEMONS"
REPEAT
08/08/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : DEAN WINTERS GUEST STARS IN 450TH EPISODE -A young man's suicide sparks a child molestation investigation, and Benson (Mariska) turns to Cassidy (Winters) when the case hits a dead end. Also starring Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester. Also guest starring William Sadler (Gary Dolan), Selenis Leyva (Samantha Morgan) and Justin Mark (Micah Fuller).
TV-14 D, L, V
"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"
"SEATTLE / TACOMA CITY FINALS"
REPEAT
08/09/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads back to the Pacific North West for the City Finals round of the competition at the Tacoma Dome. Competitors will face up to ten challenging obstacles including Northwest Passage, which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.
TV-PG
"DATELINE NBC"
"FR2846"
ORIGINAL
08/09/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :
"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"
"JUDGE CUTS 4"
REPEAT
08/10/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Saturday) : Comedy legend Jay Leno joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"
"SA2846"
ORIGINAL
08/10/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :
"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"
"TBA"
REPEAT
08/11/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) :
"NBC SPORTS"
"U.S. GYMNASTICS (8/11/19)"
ORIGINAL
08/11/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) :
"BRING THE FUNNY"
"THE OPEN MIC 4"
08/11/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The "Open Mic" round concludes with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the final night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."
TV-14 D, L
( X Denotes Changes/Addition)
