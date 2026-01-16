Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night

GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON is a musical revue celebrating the work of composer Burt Bacharach.
Check out opening night photos from the world premiere of GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON, now playing at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater.
Due to audience response, the production has announced a one-week extension and will now run through Sunday, February 22, 2026. Performances began on January 8, 2026, with the original closing date set for February 15.
GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON is a musical revue celebrating the work of composer Burt Bacharach, featuring songs including “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?,” “What’s New Pussycat?,” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” among others from his extensive catalog.
The revue was co-created by Will Friedwald, Adrian Galante, Tedd Firth, and Jack Lewin, and conceived by Lewin. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Adrian Galante, who also serves as music director, with musical supervision by Tedd Firth. The production is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel.
The cast includes vocalists Hilary Kole, John Pagano, and Ta-Tynisa Wilson, with Adrian Galante appearing on piano and clarinet while leading a five-piece band.
Produced by Amas Musical Theatre by special arrangement with Jack Lewin, the production’s general management consultation is provided by Visceral Entertainment, with marketing and advertising by Schanzer Marketing.
GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON continues performances at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater through February 22, 2026.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Eda and Stephen Sorokoff
David Zippel, Jack Lewin Hilary Kole, Donna Trinkoff, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson
David Zippel, Jack Lewin Hilary Kole, Adrian Galante, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Donna Trinkoff, Will Friedwald, Tedd Firth
Hilary Kole, Adrian Galante, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson
Jack Lewin, Hilary Kole, Adrian Galante, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Bruce Zenkel
Adrian Galante and John Pagano
Nate Francis, Derek Duleba, Adrian Galante, Jakubu Griffin, Patrick Firth
Matt Berman, Frank Cezares, David Zippel, Christopher Swader, Justin Swader, Peter R. Feuchtwanger
Donna Trinkoff and David Zippel
Richard Maltby, Jr.
Maria Torres, Linda Chichester, David Coffman
Donna McKechnie and Karen Mason
Jack Lewin, David Zippel, Hilary Kole, Donna Trinkoff, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson
Hilary Kole, David Zippel, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wison John Pagano
Hilary Kole, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson
Hilary Kole, David Zippel, Ta-Tynisa Wilson
Hilary Kole and Ta-Tynisa Wilson
Donna McKechnie, David Zippel, Donna McKechnie
Donna McKechnie and David Zippel
Lois Masteller, Leonard Fink, Nancy Fink, Andrew Benerofe, Froma Benerofe, Barbara Moss, Bruce Zenkel, David Masteller
Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano
Opening Night Cake
Curtain Call
Tedd Firth, Lillias White, Alyson Tucker, Brian Stokes Mitchell
Alyson Tucker and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Robin Gerson and Randie Levine Miller
Natalie and Justin Schanzer
Frank Cezares