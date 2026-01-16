 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night

GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON is a musical revue celebrating the work of composer Burt Bacharach.

By: Jan. 16, 2026

Check out opening night photos from the world premiere of GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON, now playing at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater.

Due to audience response, the production has announced a one-week extension and will now run through Sunday, February 22, 2026. Performances began on January 8, 2026, with the original closing date set for February 15.

GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON is a musical revue celebrating the work of composer Burt Bacharach, featuring songs including “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?,” “What’s New Pussycat?,” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” among others from his extensive catalog.

The revue was co-created by Will Friedwald, Adrian Galante, Tedd Firth, and Jack Lewin, and conceived by Lewin. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Adrian Galante, who also serves as music director, with musical supervision by Tedd Firth. The production is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel.

The cast includes vocalists Hilary Kole, John Pagano, and Ta-Tynisa Wilson, with Adrian Galante appearing on piano and clarinet while leading a five-piece band.

Produced by Amas Musical Theatre by special arrangement with Jack Lewin, the production’s general management consultation is provided by Visceral Entertainment, with marketing and advertising by Schanzer Marketing.

GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON continues performances at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater through February 22, 2026.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Jack Lewin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Donna Trinkoff and Jack Lewin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Eda and Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Laila Robbins

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Paul Rolnick and Karen Mason

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
David Zippel, Jack Lewin Hilary Kole, Donna Trinkoff, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
David Zippel, Jack Lewin Hilary Kole, Adrian Galante, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Donna Trinkoff, Will Friedwald, Tedd Firth

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Hilary Kole, Adrian Galante, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Jack Lewin, Hilary Kole, Adrian Galante, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Bruce Zenkel

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Adrian Galante and John Pagano

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Adrian Galante

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Nate Francis, Derek Duleba, Adrian Galante, Jakubu Griffin, Patrick Firth

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Matt Berman, Frank Cezares, David Zippel, Christopher Swader, Justin Swader, Peter R. Feuchtwanger

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Donna Trinkoff and David Zippel

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
David Zippel and Jamie deRoy

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Ian McQueen

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Richard Maltby, Jr.

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Maria Torres, Linda Chichester, David Coffman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Maria Torres

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Donna McKechnie and Karen Mason

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Karen Mason

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Jack Lewin, David Zippel, Hilary Kole, Donna Trinkoff, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Hilary Kole, David Zippel, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wison John Pagano

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
John Pagano

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Hilary Kole, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Ta-Tynisa Wilson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Hilary Kole, David Zippel, Ta-Tynisa Wilson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Hilary Kole and Ta-Tynisa Wilson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Hilary Kole

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Donna McKechnie, David Zippel, Donna McKechnie

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Donna McKechnie and David Zippel

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Lois Masteller, Leonard Fink, Nancy Fink, Andrew Benerofe, Froma Benerofe, Barbara Moss, Bruce Zenkel, David Masteller

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Opening Night Cake

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Curtain Call

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Tedd Firth, Lillias White, Alyson Tucker, Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Lillias White

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Alyson Tucker and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
David Zippel

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Robin Gerson and Randie Levine Miller

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Natalie and Justin Schanzer

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Frank Cezares

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image
Penny Fuller

Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night Image



Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos