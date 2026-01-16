Photos: On the Red Carpet at GOING BACHARACH Opening Night

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out opening night photos from the world premiere of GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON, now playing at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater.

Due to audience response, the production has announced a one-week extension and will now run through Sunday, February 22, 2026. Performances began on January 8, 2026, with the original closing date set for February 15.

GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON is a musical revue celebrating the work of composer Burt Bacharach, featuring songs including “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?,” “What’s New Pussycat?,” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” among others from his extensive catalog.

The revue was co-created by Will Friedwald, Adrian Galante, Tedd Firth, and Jack Lewin, and conceived by Lewin. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Adrian Galante, who also serves as music director, with musical supervision by Tedd Firth. The production is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel.

The cast includes vocalists Hilary Kole, John Pagano, and Ta-Tynisa Wilson, with Adrian Galante appearing on piano and clarinet while leading a five-piece band.

Produced by Amas Musical Theatre by special arrangement with Jack Lewin, the production’s general management consultation is provided by Visceral Entertainment, with marketing and advertising by Schanzer Marketing.

GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON continues performances at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater through February 22, 2026.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland