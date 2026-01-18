Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra to Present WINDS OF DESTINY at Lone Tree Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra will present Winds of Destiny on Friday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

The concert’s centerpiece, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E minor, captures the dramatic struggle between destiny and self-determination. This theme of life’s journey is echoed in highlights from the musical Wicked, Mendelssohn’s Calm Seas and Prosperous Voyage, and Strauss’ lively Tritsch-Tratsch Polka. Together, these works create a compelling evening of adventure, emotion, and musical brilliance.

Jacinda M. Bouton has been the Principal Conductor and Music Director of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra since its premier in 2000. She is also the Music Director of the Denver Concert Band, has served as guest conductor of the Denver Municipal Band, and is an active conductor, clinician and adjudicator throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Jacinda feels fortunate to have conducted these ensembles in over thirty guest artist concerts with members of the Colorado Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and many other nationally and internationally renowned soloists.

The mission of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra is to be a first-class community orchestra enabling musicians to perform orchestral music in the city of Lone Tree and South Metro Denver at a high standard, thus enriching the lives of community members through music.